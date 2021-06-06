COLLECTIVITES VS COVID 19 CALL EAU & DECHETS

This project is in line with the EU and EIB policy objectives of environmental protection and climate action, and will generate environmental and health benefits and externalities. These benefits would not be realised to the same extent without public intervention.

With respect to the waste component, the sector is subject to "free-rider" problems and the fact that the service is not delivered through a network limits the promoter's ability to recover full costs.

EIB's involvement in the financing of the project will lead to the improvement of the promoter's financial profile by diversifying its funding base, increasing its debt maturity structure and lowering its average cost of funding.