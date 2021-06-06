COLLECTIVITES VS COVID 19 CALL EAU & DECHETS

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Solid waste - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
- Water, sewerage - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
Le projet concerne le programme d'investissement de la Communauté d'agglomération de Lens-Liévin dans les secteurs de l'eau potable, de l'assainissement, de la lutte contre les inondations et de la gestion des déchets solides sur la période de 2022 à 2026.
Le projet vise les objectifs suivants : (i) Modernisation des infrastructures d'eau potable et d'assainissement, (ii) Sécurisation de l'alimentation en eau potable, (iii) Renforcement de la performance énergétique (économies d'énergie et production d'énergie renouvelable), (iv) Amélioration de la sécurité contre les inondations v) Acquisition des matériels d'équipement de pré-collecte séparée, la réfection et l'extension des unités de traitement des déchets.
This project is in line with the EU and EIB policy objectives of environmental protection and climate action, and will generate environmental and health benefits and externalities. These benefits would not be realised to the same extent without public intervention.
With respect to the waste component, the sector is subject to "free-rider" problems and the fact that the service is not delivered through a network limits the promoter's ability to recover full costs.
EIB's involvement in the financing of the project will lead to the improvement of the promoter's financial profile by diversifying its funding base, increasing its debt maturity structure and lowering its average cost of funding.
Le projet s'inscrit dans le cadre de la politique européenne pour la protection de l'environnement, définie notamment par la directive 2000/60/CE (Directive Cadre sur l'Eau). En ce qui concerne la composante déchets solides le projet répond au strict respect de la hiérarchie des modes de gestion des déchets défini au Paquet Européen sur l'Economie notamment la Directive sur les décharges 2018/850 (Directive 1999/31/EC modifiée); la Directive-cadre sur les déchets 2018/851 (Directive 2008/98/EC modifiée). Le Promoteur sera tenu d'agir conformément aux dispositions des directives européennes pertinentes, y compris les directives EIE (2014/52/CE modifiant la directive 2011/92/UE), Habitats (92/43/CEE) et Oiseaux (2009/147/CE).
La Banque exigera du Promoteur d'assurer que les marchés pour la mise en œuvre du projet ont été/seront passés en conformité avec la législation applicable de l'UE (les Directives 2014/24/EU et 2014/25/EU tel que requis, ainsi que la Directive 89/665/EEC) et la jurisprudence de la Cour européenne de justice, y compris en matière de publication des avis de passation des marchés dans le Journal officiel de l'UE, tel que requis.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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