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VESTAS WIND POWER TECHNOLOGY RDI - GREEN LOAN

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 475,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Denmark : € 475,000,000
Industry : € 475,000,000
Signature date(s)
1/07/2022 : € 475,000,000
Other links
Related public register
21/07/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - VESTAS WIND POWER TECHNOLOGY RDI II
Related press
Denmark: EIB investing €475 million for wind energy
Related story
Turning up wind power

Summary sheet

Release date
11 July 2022
Status
Reference
Signed | 01/07/2022
20210533
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
VESTAS WIND POWER TECHNOLOGY RDI - GREEN LOAN
VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS A/S
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 475 million
EUR 950 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the Promoter's investments in research, development and innovation (RDI) in the field of wind power technology carried out in the EU over the period 2022-2025.

The project directly supports innovation and skills in the EU concerning a key enabling technology for the energy transition, and thereby also indirectly climate action (mitigation), and the European industry in this sector.

Additionality and Impact

The operation will support the development of a key renewable energy technology for the energy transition and the combat against climate change by a European wind turbine manufacturer. With its RDI activities and the interaction with universities, suppliers and customers, the project contributes to the Bank's "Innovation, Digital and Human Capital" policy objective.


The support to R&D on wind energy also meets the Bank's transversal objective of Climate Action ("Mitigation ? Renewable Energy"). Some of the the project costs are incurred in a convergence area in Portugal and, as such, contribute also to the Bank's Economic and Social Cohesion policy objective.


The project will contribute to the EU's technology edge, the deployment of more performant and less onerous wind turbine technology in the EU and worldwide. The development of wind power technology is one of the priorities of the EU Strategic Energy Technology Plan (SET-Plan), and the EU H2020 programme includes the support of R&D and capex for the deployment of new wind turbine technology.


The EIB loan addresses the borrower's needs to (i) achieve greater financial flexibility by shifting its financing profile towards longer term financing and (ii) diversify its lender pool. The EIB loan will provide a financial safeguard to the promoter and supports its RDI strategic plan. The proposed loan structure provides the borrower with the necessary flexibility to undertake its RDI investments.


Origination and appraisal of the operation has benefited from EIB technical expertise. A mid-term review will be applied.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project activities do not fall under any of the annexes of Directive 2011/92/EU amended by Directive 2014/52/EU; however, the project might result in the installation of prototypes to validate the RDI results, for which the need for an EIA is not excluded at this stage. The environmental details will be assessed during the appraisal.

The Promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if at the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the Promoter is subject to EU public procurement legislation, then the Bank would duly inform the Commission Services and would require the Promoter to apply those rules.

Related documents
21/07/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - VESTAS WIND POWER TECHNOLOGY RDI II
Other links
Related press
Denmark: EIB investing €475 million for wind energy

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - VESTAS WIND POWER TECHNOLOGY RDI II
Publication Date
21 Jul 2022
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
154730314
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20210533
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Denmark
Germany
Portugal
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
21/07/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - VESTAS WIND POWER TECHNOLOGY RDI II
Other links
Summary sheet
VESTAS WIND POWER TECHNOLOGY RDI - GREEN LOAN
Data sheet
VESTAS WIND POWER TECHNOLOGY RDI - GREEN LOAN
Related press
Denmark: EIB investing €475 million for wind energy
Related story
Turning up wind power

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Denmark: EIB investing €475 million for wind energy
Related story
Turning up wind power
Other links
Related public register
21/07/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - VESTAS WIND POWER TECHNOLOGY RDI II

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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