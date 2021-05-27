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CERTH AND FORTH GREECE R&D INFRASTRUCTURE

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 37,960,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Greece : € 37,960,000
Services : € 37,960,000
Signature date(s)
16/11/2022 : € 37,960,000
Other links
Related public register
04/07/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CERTH AND FORTH GREECE R&D INFRASTRUCTURE
Related public register
24/04/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CERTH AND FORTH GREECE R&D INFRASTRUCTURE - ΜΕΛΕΤΗ ΠΕΡΙΒΑΛΛΟΝΤΙΚΩΝ ΕΠΙΠΤΩΣΕΩΝ

Summary sheet

Release date
6 October 2021
Status
Reference
Under appraisal | 21/07/2021
20210527
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
CERTH AND FORTH GREECE R&D INFRASTRUCTURE
HELLENIC REPUBLIC
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 45 million
EUR 90 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Services - Professional, scientific and technical activities
Description
Objectives

The project supports the improvement and expansion of research and development (R&D) infrastructure at the Centre for Research & Technology Hellas (CERTH) and the Foundation for Research and Technology Hellas (FORTH), two of the most prominent Greek research centres. It will co-finance the construction of multiple new research buildings and the renovation of existing ones, as well as the purchase of R&D and information and communications technology (ICT) equipment.

At CERTH, the proposed project concerns the implementation of the centre's development strategy named CERTH 2.0,which consists of the following components: - New facilities for the Information Technologies Institute (ITI) and renovation of ITI's existing building; - New facilities for the Hellenic Institute of Transport (HIT) and renovation of HIT's existing building; - New facilities for the Institute of Applied Biosciences (INAB) and extension of INAB's main building; - New facilities for the Institute for Bio-economy and Agro-technology (iBO); - New facilities for the Chemical Process & Energy Resources Institute (CPERI) and renovation of CPERI's existing research centre; and - A new Remote Collaboration and Knowledge Sharing Space on CERTH's main campus. At FORTH the Promoter's project proposal includes six components: - The construction of an Innovation and Advanced Training Centre on FORTH's main campus; - New facilities for the Department of Biomedical Research; - Demonstration installations for the Institute of Chemical Engineering Sciences; - New facilities for the Institute of Astrophysics (Skinakas Observatory) - The renovation of the building of the Institute for Mediterranean Studies; - New facilities for the Research & Innovation Centre for Sustainable Energy Transition.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project covers research facilities of a kind that are not specifically mentioned in the EIA Directive 2014/52/EU amending the Directive 2011/92/EU, though the project is covered by Annex II of the Directive in relation to urban development. The Bank's services will verify during appraisal whether an environmental impact assessment (EIA) is required by the competent authority. The project will comprise new construction of and renovation of public buildings; therefore, compliance with Directive 2010/31/EU on the energy performance of buildings will be verified during the appraisal.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/24/EU as well as Directive 89/665/EEC, as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Related documents
04/07/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CERTH AND FORTH GREECE R&D INFRASTRUCTURE
24/04/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CERTH AND FORTH GREECE R&D INFRASTRUCTURE - ΜΕΛΕΤΗ ΠΕΡΙΒΑΛΛΟΝΤΙΚΩΝ ΕΠΙΠΤΩΣΕΩΝ

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CERTH AND FORTH GREECE R&D INFRASTRUCTURE
Publication Date
4 Jul 2022
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
149277892
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20210527
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
Greece
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CERTH AND FORTH GREECE R&D INFRASTRUCTURE - ΜΕΛΕΤΗ ΠΕΡΙΒΑΛΛΟΝΤΙΚΩΝ ΕΠΙΠΤΩΣΕΩΝ
Publication Date
24 Apr 2024
Document language
Greek
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
206306065
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20210527
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
Greece
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
04/07/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CERTH AND FORTH GREECE R&D INFRASTRUCTURE
Related public register
24/04/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CERTH AND FORTH GREECE R&D INFRASTRUCTURE - ΜΕΛΕΤΗ ΠΕΡΙΒΑΛΛΟΝΤΙΚΩΝ ΕΠΙΠΤΩΣΕΩΝ
Other links
Summary sheet
CERTH AND FORTH GREECE R&D INFRASTRUCTURE
Data sheet
CERTH AND FORTH GREECE R&D INFRASTRUCTURE

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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