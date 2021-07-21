SID BANKA MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE MBIL

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Credit lines - Credit lines
A multi-objective Multiple Beneficiary Intermediated Loan (MBIL) for the public promotional bank of the Republic of Slovenia, SID BANKA, to finance eligible smaller-scale infrastructure projects carried out by municipalities and public entities.
Financing of smaller-scale infrastructure projects carried out by municipalities and public entities in several EIB priority areas such as, but not limited to, renewal and regeneration (including health) in rural and urban areas, knowledge economy and energy efficiency.
The proposed Multi-Beneficiary-Intermediated-Loan operation will mainly support municipalities and public sector entities to finance eligible small-scale infrastructure projects and allow strengthening EIB support in Slovenia, mostly in cohesion areas. It is envisaged that the operation will be eligible under Article 309 point (a) projects for less developed regions and point (c) common interest. EIB funding will help address the existing financing gap stemming from higher interest rates and promote competition between local financial intermediaries, thereby further enhancing access to finance for municipalities at improved terms, i.e. in the form of reduced interest rates and longer maturities. In terms of addressing market failures it is expected that the operation will contribute to generate positive externalities through an improved provision of facilities, amenities and services, which will result in positive economic and social externalities, in the form of a higher quality of enabling services for businesses and economic activities as well as improvement of the quality of life of residents in Slovenia. SID BANKA's main objective is to provide financial incentives to eligible local authorities on a not-for-profit basis. The SID BANKA is a reputable intermediary of the Bank who has in-depth experience in the utilisation of EIB facilities. The EIB financial advantage will be fully passed on in view of the SID BANKA's non-for-profit-statute.
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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