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SID BANKA MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE MBIL

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 50,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Slovenia : € 50,000,000
Credit lines : € 50,000,000
Signature date(s)
6/12/2021 : € 50,000,000
Other links
Related press
Slovenia: EIB provides €50 million to SID Banka for the green and sustainable development of municipalities

Summary sheet

Release date
21 July 2021
Status
Reference
Signed | 06/12/2021
20210488
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
SID BANKA MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE MBIL
SID - SLOVENSKA IZVOZNA IN RAZVOJNA BANKA DD LJUBLJANA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 50 million
not applicable
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

A multi-objective Multiple Beneficiary Intermediated Loan (MBIL) for the public promotional bank of the Republic of Slovenia, SID BANKA, to finance eligible smaller-scale infrastructure projects carried out by municipalities and public entities.

Financing of smaller-scale infrastructure projects carried out by municipalities and public entities in several EIB priority areas such as, but not limited to, renewal and regeneration (including health) in rural and urban areas, knowledge economy and energy efficiency.

Additionality and Impact

The proposed Multi-Beneficiary-Intermediated-Loan operation will mainly support municipalities and public sector entities to finance eligible small-scale infrastructure projects and allow strengthening EIB support in Slovenia, mostly in cohesion areas. It is envisaged that the operation will be eligible under Article 309 point (a) projects for less developed regions and point (c) common interest. EIB funding will help address the existing financing gap stemming from higher interest rates and promote competition between local financial intermediaries, thereby further enhancing access to finance for municipalities at improved terms, i.e. in the form of reduced interest rates and longer maturities. In terms of addressing market failures it is expected that the operation will contribute to generate positive externalities through an improved provision of facilities, amenities and services, which will result in positive economic and social externalities, in the form of a higher quality of enabling services for businesses and economic activities as well as improvement of the quality of life of residents in Slovenia. SID BANKA's main objective is to provide financial incentives to eligible local authorities on a not-for-profit basis. The SID BANKA is a reputable intermediary of the Bank who has in-depth experience in the utilisation of EIB facilities. The EIB financial advantage will be fully passed on in view of the SID BANKA's non-for-profit-statute. 

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Other links
Related press
Slovenia: EIB provides €50 million to SID Banka for the green and sustainable development of municipalities

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Slovenia: EIB provides €50 million to SID Banka for the green and sustainable development of municipalities
Other links

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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