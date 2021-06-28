SZCZECIN MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE VII

The Project will contribute to foster integrated sustainable urban renewal and development. Eligible investments will include: public buildings, sustainable urban mobility and regenerating and upgrading open public spaces and green areas. The Project is in accordance with the provisions of the 2016 EU Urban Agenda, the new Leipzig Charter for sustainable urban development, and the EU2020 Strategy for smart, sustainable and inclusive growth. The Project is expected to generate various economic benefits via externalities such as improvements in the living quality of the built environment; improved urban infrastructure contributing to the better functioning of the urban economy and the social well-being of citizens; open public space and green areas contributing to recreation; the provision of social and affordable housing contributing to social wellbeing and inclusion; climate mitigation / adaptation contributing to urban resilience. The EIB loan will have significant value-added for Szczecin due to: (i) its flexibility, (ii) a tenor that matches the economic life of the assets financed; (iii) grace and availability periods that fit the City's expectations and needs; and (iv) attractive pricing. The financing will also strengthen the funding base of the City.



