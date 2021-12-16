STM SEMICONDUCT R&D ITALY-FRANCE

The project contributes to the policy objective of RDI. It concerns private sector investments in R&D activities on innovative technologies and components as well as investments in innovative production lines of leading-edge semiconductor devices, which are Key Enabling Technologies. The project is expected to lead to the development and deployment of innovative product and process technologies with substantial positive externalities. It will help to develop relevant knowledge, skills and competences, strengthen the promoter's technology edge and increase collaboration with clients and suppliers, which will lead to economic returns to society that exceed those to the private investor. The resulting wedge between private and social rates of return on investing in RDI in turn leads to aggregate underinvestment relative to levels that would be socially optimal. The proposed EIB loan satisfactorily meets the required funding needs of the promoter as it provides for the necessary flexibility in terms of long tenor and repayment profile, together with a sizeable financing volume. Furthermore, the EIB's involvement in the financing is expected to send a signalling effect to other potential lenders by also providing a quality stamp on the promoter's activity.