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GUINEA-BISSAU TAH-7 RESILIENT ROAD CORRIDOR

Signature(s)

Amount (.*)
€ 142,400,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Guinea-Bissau : € 142,400,000
Transport : € 142,400,000
Signature date(s)
18/12/2024 : € 37,400,000
17/12/2024 : € 105,000,000
(*) Including a € 37,400,000 Investment Grants provided by the AFRICA INVESTMENT PLATFORM
Other links
Related public register
07/10/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - GUINEA-BISSAU TAH-7 RESILIENT ROAD CORRIDOR - ETUDE D’IMPACT ENVIRONNEMENTAL ET SOCIAL - Lote 2
Related public register
07/10/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - GUINEA-BISSAU TAH-7 RESILIENT ROAD CORRIDOR - ESTUDO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL E SOCIAL - Lote 1
Related public register
07/10/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - GUINEA-BISSAU TAH-7 RESILIENT ROAD CORRIDOR - ESTUDO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL E SOCIAL - Lote 2
Related public register
07/10/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - GUINEA-BISSAU TAH-7 RESILIENT ROAD CORRIDOR - ETUDE D’IMPACT ENVIRONNEMENTAL ET SOCIAL - Lote 1
Related public register
08/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GUINEA-BISSAU TAH-7 RESILIENT ROAD CORRIDOR
Related public register
07/10/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - GUINEA-BISSAU TAH-7 RESILIENT ROAD CORRIDOR - ETUDE D’IMPACT ENVIRONNEMENTAL CLIMATIQUE ET SOCIAL
Related public register
07/10/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - GUINEA-BISSAU TAH-7 RESILIENT ROAD CORRIDOR - ESTUDO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL CLIMÁTICO E SOCIAL
Related press
Guinea-Bissau: Global Gateway - EIB Global launches technical assistance cooperation agreement for the Guinea-Bissau Resilient Road Corridor project

Summary sheet

Release date
9 June 2023
Status
Reference
Signed | 17/12/2024
20210433
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
GUINEA-BISSAU TAH-7 RESILIENT ROAD CORRIDOR
REPUBLIQUE DE GUINEE-BISSAU
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 142 million
EUR 213 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project will finance the rehabilitation and climate change resilience enhancement of the N2 highway between Safim and Mpack (115 km), corresponding to a section of the Dakar-Lagos Trans-African Highway corridor No.7 (TAH-7). More specifically, this includes widening the existing road to accommodate hard shoulders, as well as the rehabilitation of two major and five minor bridges. The EIB loan will support road rehabilitation works on the approximately 65 km-long section, starting from PK45 close to village of d'Antotinha to the M'Pack border crossing.

As part of the EU's Global Gateway strategy, this project will bring significant improvements in the country, such as increased mobility and safety, better access to trade and economic activities, as well as essential services. The project will also promote regional integration, enhancing Guinea-Bissau's potential to trade with neighbouring countries and within the wider West African market. Additionally, it will benefit through economies of scale from an expanded market in an integrated African economy under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) which entered into force on 1 January 2021. As a strategic regional corridor, the project is supported by the EU under its Multi-Annual Indicative Programme for Sub-Saharan Africa (2021-2027). The project also forms part of the EU Global Gateway strategic corridor Praia/Dakar-Abidjan, identified under the 2nd Priority Action Plan of the Programme for Infrastructure Development in Africa (PIDA PAP 2). The project will contribute to the following Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs): SDG 9 (Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure), SDG 13 (Climate Action), as well as SDG 1 (reducing poverty), SDG 5 (gender equality), SDG 8 (providing decent work and economic growth) and SDG 17 (partnership and goals).

Additionality and Impact

The project concerns the rehabilitation and climate change resilience enhancement of a 115km long section of the N2 highway between Safim and MPack (border post with Senegal).


The project addresses market failures related to accessibility and connectivity in Guinea-Bissau and offers local inhabitants and workers a safer environment in which to live and trade. The project is expected to foster the sustainable and inclusive economic, environmental and social development of Guinea-Bissau. The project improves transport conditions and road safety, while strengthening the climate resilience of the road corridor.


Falling within the Global Gateway's strategic corridors (the Praia-Dakar-Abidjan strategic corridor), the project is fully in line with the priorities of the NDICI Global Europe mandate for the 2021-2027 MFF. It will allow for the rehabilitation of the only paved strategic road in the country, which is part of the Dakar-Lagos Trans-African Corridor No. 7 (TAH-7), thus improving the country's prospects for international cooperation and trade.


Most of the project's benefits relate to improved travel time, vehicle operating cost savings and safety benefits as a result of upgraded and rehabilitation infrastructure. By improving accessibility, the project is expected to have a positive effect on employment creation in the country.


EIB is providing technical assistance to reinforce the capacity of the promoter with respect to the implementation and operation of the project. The EIB loan is blended with an EU grant, thus offering favourable and highly concessional financing conditions to the borrower, the Republic of Guinea-Bissau.


The Project is expected to contribute toward a number of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and in particular SDG3 (good health and well-being), SDG 9 (improving industry innovation and infrastructure) and SDG 13 (contributing to Climate Action). It is also expected to contribute SDG 1 (reducing poverty), SDG 5 (gender equality), SDG 8 (providing decent work and economic growth), SDG 10 (reduced inequalities), SDG 11 (sustainable cities and communities) and SDG 17 (partnerships for the goals).

Environmental aspects
Procurement

If located within the EU, the project would fall under Annex II of environmental impact assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU and would therefore be subject to screening by the competent authority to determine whether an EIA was required. The project is, in any case, categorised as requiring a full EIA under applicable domestic legislation, Law 10/2010 of 24 September (Lei de Avaliação Ambiental) setting general principles for the EIA procedure. Therefore, an EIA procedure, in accordance with applicable standards, needs to be undertaken and submitted to the Competent Authority for approval. The Bank will check the environmental and social aspects during appraisal and verify that the Promoter has complied with the relevant EU principles and the EIB Environmental and Social Standards.

The promoter has to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the EIB's Guide to Procurement. In particular, the Bank will require that calls for international tenders will be published in the OJEU.

Under Global Europe NDICI guarantee

Under EFSD+ Guarantee

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
6 November 2024
17 December 2024
Related documents
07/10/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - GUINEA-BISSAU TAH-7 RESILIENT ROAD CORRIDOR - ETUDE D’IMPACT ENVIRONNEMENTAL ET SOCIAL - Lote 2
07/10/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - GUINEA-BISSAU TAH-7 RESILIENT ROAD CORRIDOR - ESTUDO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL E SOCIAL - Lote 1
07/10/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - GUINEA-BISSAU TAH-7 RESILIENT ROAD CORRIDOR - ESTUDO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL E SOCIAL - Lote 2
07/10/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - GUINEA-BISSAU TAH-7 RESILIENT ROAD CORRIDOR - ETUDE D’IMPACT ENVIRONNEMENTAL ET SOCIAL - Lote 1
08/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GUINEA-BISSAU TAH-7 RESILIENT ROAD CORRIDOR
07/10/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - GUINEA-BISSAU TAH-7 RESILIENT ROAD CORRIDOR - ETUDE D’IMPACT ENVIRONNEMENTAL CLIMATIQUE ET SOCIAL
07/10/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - GUINEA-BISSAU TAH-7 RESILIENT ROAD CORRIDOR - ESTUDO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL CLIMÁTICO E SOCIAL
Other links
Related press
Guinea-Bissau: Global Gateway - EIB Global launches technical assistance cooperation agreement for the Guinea-Bissau Resilient Road Corridor project

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - GUINEA-BISSAU TAH-7 RESILIENT ROAD CORRIDOR - ETUDE D’IMPACT ENVIRONNEMENTAL ET SOCIAL - Lote 2
Publication Date
7 Oct 2024
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
233322155
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20210433
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Guinea-Bissau
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - GUINEA-BISSAU TAH-7 RESILIENT ROAD CORRIDOR - ESTUDO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL E SOCIAL - Lote 1
Publication Date
7 Oct 2024
Document language
Portuguese
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
233318680
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20210433
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Guinea-Bissau
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - GUINEA-BISSAU TAH-7 RESILIENT ROAD CORRIDOR - ESTUDO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL E SOCIAL - Lote 2
Publication Date
7 Oct 2024
Document language
Portuguese
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
233314550
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20210433
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Guinea-Bissau
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - GUINEA-BISSAU TAH-7 RESILIENT ROAD CORRIDOR - ETUDE D’IMPACT ENVIRONNEMENTAL ET SOCIAL - Lote 1
Publication Date
7 Oct 2024
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
233313258
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20210433
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Guinea-Bissau
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GUINEA-BISSAU TAH-7 RESILIENT ROAD CORRIDOR
Publication Date
8 Nov 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
158250870
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20210433
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Guinea-Bissau
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - GUINEA-BISSAU TAH-7 RESILIENT ROAD CORRIDOR - ETUDE D’IMPACT ENVIRONNEMENTAL CLIMATIQUE ET SOCIAL
Publication Date
7 Oct 2024
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
233314154
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20210433
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Guinea-Bissau
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - GUINEA-BISSAU TAH-7 RESILIENT ROAD CORRIDOR - ESTUDO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL CLIMÁTICO E SOCIAL
Publication Date
7 Oct 2024
Document language
Portuguese
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
233317952
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20210433
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Guinea-Bissau
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
07/10/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - GUINEA-BISSAU TAH-7 RESILIENT ROAD CORRIDOR - ETUDE D’IMPACT ENVIRONNEMENTAL ET SOCIAL - Lote 2
Related public register
07/10/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - GUINEA-BISSAU TAH-7 RESILIENT ROAD CORRIDOR - ESTUDO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL E SOCIAL - Lote 1
Related public register
07/10/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - GUINEA-BISSAU TAH-7 RESILIENT ROAD CORRIDOR - ESTUDO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL E SOCIAL - Lote 2
Related public register
07/10/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - GUINEA-BISSAU TAH-7 RESILIENT ROAD CORRIDOR - ETUDE D’IMPACT ENVIRONNEMENTAL ET SOCIAL - Lote 1
Related public register
08/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GUINEA-BISSAU TAH-7 RESILIENT ROAD CORRIDOR
Related public register
07/10/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - GUINEA-BISSAU TAH-7 RESILIENT ROAD CORRIDOR - ETUDE D’IMPACT ENVIRONNEMENTAL CLIMATIQUE ET SOCIAL
Related public register
07/10/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - GUINEA-BISSAU TAH-7 RESILIENT ROAD CORRIDOR - ESTUDO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL CLIMÁTICO E SOCIAL
Other links
Summary sheet
GUINEA-BISSAU TAH-7 RESILIENT ROAD CORRIDOR
Data sheet
GUINEA-BISSAU TAH-7 RESILIENT ROAD CORRIDOR
Related press
Guinea-Bissau: Global Gateway - EIB Global launches technical assistance cooperation agreement for the Guinea-Bissau Resilient Road Corridor project

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Guinea-Bissau: Global Gateway - EIB Global launches technical assistance cooperation agreement for the Guinea-Bissau Resilient Road Corridor project
Other links
Related public register
07/10/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - GUINEA-BISSAU TAH-7 RESILIENT ROAD CORRIDOR - ETUDE D’IMPACT ENVIRONNEMENTAL ET SOCIAL - Lote 2
Related public register
07/10/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - GUINEA-BISSAU TAH-7 RESILIENT ROAD CORRIDOR - ESTUDO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL E SOCIAL - Lote 1
Related public register
07/10/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - GUINEA-BISSAU TAH-7 RESILIENT ROAD CORRIDOR - ESTUDO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL E SOCIAL - Lote 2
Related public register
07/10/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - GUINEA-BISSAU TAH-7 RESILIENT ROAD CORRIDOR - ETUDE D’IMPACT ENVIRONNEMENTAL ET SOCIAL - Lote 1
Related public register
08/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GUINEA-BISSAU TAH-7 RESILIENT ROAD CORRIDOR
Related public register
07/10/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - GUINEA-BISSAU TAH-7 RESILIENT ROAD CORRIDOR - ETUDE D’IMPACT ENVIRONNEMENTAL CLIMATIQUE ET SOCIAL
Related public register
07/10/2024 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - GUINEA-BISSAU TAH-7 RESILIENT ROAD CORRIDOR - ESTUDO DE IMPACTO AMBIENTAL CLIMÁTICO E SOCIAL

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

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The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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