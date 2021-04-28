HELIOS GREEN LOAN

The Project Helios concerns the financing of 13 solar photovoltaic power plants with an aggregated installed capacity of 605 MWp. The plants are located in Spain, specifically in the regions of Castilla La Mancha (4 plants of 206.5MWp in total), Aragón (9 plants / 398.5 MWp).





The Project increases renewable energy generation capacity in Spain and contributes to national and EU 2030 climate objectives. The financing of this Project is in line with the Bank's lending priority objectives on Renewable Energy as well as on Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability. The Project produces electricity from low carbon sources, addressing the market failure of negative climate and environmental externalities, through the reduction of carbon emissions and other air pollution (compared to fossil fuel generation). As the Project is expected to rely on revenues from the market (the wholesale market and unsubsidized commercial Power Purchase Agreements), in a sector characterised by incomplete markets (limited forward/hedging, lack of scarcity pricing and lack of locational pricing), the project improves market efficiency and competition. The Project has an excellent economic return when considering the economic value of the clean electricity generated. Some of the project components (33%) are located in EIB Cohesion Priority regions. The participation of the EIB is seen as pivotal both for its financial and non-financial contribution, in particular for securing a significant volume of financing at an adequate cost.





OPDEnergy attaches great value added to the signaling effect provided by the EIB, as a reference financier with the strictest standards in terms of sustainability and environmental protection. Accordingly, OPDE deems EIB financing with a "Green Loan" label as a stamp of quality on its investments and environment-related procedures, which contributes to attract co-financiers.





This document reflects the information presented at first stage approval for this operation. Therefore, the document does not take into account possible developments that could have occurred after this decision.