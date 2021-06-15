MVM TRANSMISSION NETWORK UPGRADE

The programme comprises the refurbishment and reinforcement of the electricity transmission grid in Hungary. The programme will help the promoter maintain the quality of electricity supply and contribute to the safe and efficient operation of the transmission network. In line with Hungary's National Energy Strategy and National Energy and Climate Plan, it will enable the integration of RES generation by increasing the capacity and flexibility of the network, thus contributing to long-term decarbonisation targets. In line with the EU Taxonomy, electricity grid infrastructure in Europe is considered eligible for climate change mitigation. The project is expected to deliver good economic benefits and very good social benefits. The promoter is experienced in works of this nature and has a sound project management system in place. The EIB provides a substantial tenor extension to the Borrower. Besides, EIB offers flexible drawdown terms, a long availability period and a disbursement in both EUR and HUF. Such favourable terms cannot be obtained from commercial banks. The EIB is an anchor lender of MVM and the new loan will send a signalling effect concerning the financial soundness of the company and the project.