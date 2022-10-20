Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

MINERALS AND AGGREGATES PROCESSING RDI

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 50,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
France : € 4,000,000
Sweden : € 8,500,000
Finland : € 37,500,000
Industry : € 50,000,000
Signature date(s)
15/12/2022 : € 4,000,000
15/12/2022 : € 8,500,000
15/12/2022 : € 37,500,000
Other links
Related public register
08/03/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MINERALS AND AGGREGATES PROCESSING RDI
Related press
Finland: EIB confirms €50 million financing to Metso Outotec for sustainable technologies

Summary sheet

Release date
6 February 2023
Status
Reference
Signed | 15/12/2022
20210376
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
MINERALS AND AGGREGATES PROCESSING RDI
METSO OYJ
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 50 million
EUR 127 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project covers the promoter's research, development and innovation (RDI) related operational expenditures in minerals and aggregates processing in the EU for the years 2022 to 2025.

The aim is to improve sustainability in the area of minerals and aggregates processing, by developing innovative technologies and solutions that contribute to reduce energy and water consumption and related emissions, thus supporting the implementation of a circular business model, while also improve safety.

Additionality and Impact

The project is eligible for EIB financing under Article 309 point (c) Common interest, and qualifies under the Bank's "Innovation; Digital and Human Capital" public policy goal.


The financing of this project supports RDI activities in the minerals and aggregates processing areas, which are expected to improve the resource efficiency, performance and the overall sustainability of the concerned sectors through the development of solutions and services that improve energy, emission and water efficiency, safety and circular business models; as such a part of the project is expected to contribute to the Bank's Climate Action & Environmental Sustainability objectives.


The promoter's investments address the market failures and gaps associated with (i) imperfect competition and incomplete markets for innovative sustainable technologies, and those addressed by (ii) projects with positive knowledge, environmental and safety externalities generation.


The EIB support to this operation is expected to provide tangible financial benefit, positively contributing to the promoter's RDI investment implementation. The loan's long loan tenor combined with flexible disbursement and repayment terms, features not in the same extent available from commercial banks or capital markets, are well suited for the project's projected cash flows. The loan is expected to provide positive signalling effect to other financiers, thereby facilitating the project's financing and implementation.


Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project RDI investments will be be carried out in already existing and authorised facilities. The project does not fall under any of Annexes of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by the Directive 2014/52/EU, and therefore it does not require screening or EIA Report. Further details will be analysed during the due diligence. The results of this R&D project are expected to contribute to the development of more sustainable aggregates and mineral processing industries.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if at the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is subject to the EU public procurement legislation then the Bank would duly inform the Commission Services and would require the promoter to apply those rules.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
20 October 2022
15 December 2022
Related documents
08/03/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MINERALS AND AGGREGATES PROCESSING RDI
Other links
Related press
Finland: EIB confirms €50 million financing to Metso Outotec for sustainable technologies

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MINERALS AND AGGREGATES PROCESSING RDI
Publication Date
8 Mar 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
158701617
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20210376
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Finland
Sweden
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
08/03/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MINERALS AND AGGREGATES PROCESSING RDI
Other links
Summary sheet
MINERALS AND AGGREGATES PROCESSING RDI
Data sheet
MINERALS AND AGGREGATES PROCESSING RDI
Related press
Finland: EIB confirms €50 million financing to Metso Outotec for sustainable technologies

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Finland: EIB confirms €50 million financing to Metso Outotec for sustainable technologies
Other links
Related public register
08/03/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MINERALS AND AGGREGATES PROCESSING RDI

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications