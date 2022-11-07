PANNONIA BIO PROTEINS AND R&D

The Project generates significant additionality and social benefits through positive knowledge externalities and reduced negative environmental externalities by increasing the use of secondary by-products into high-value food and feed products. Hence, the project fosters environmental sustainability by contributing to circular use. It would be harmful if the original, unprocessed by-products would be even partially disclosed to the nature or be poorly valorised in their current form. The project creates positive knowledge externalities by the deployment of advanced technologies in valorising secondary by-products and circular solutions. Being located in an EIB Cohesion Priority region, the project supports also economic and social cohesion.





The EIB has a significant role to play in the support and deployment of industrial scale-up of relevant resource efficient technology and specifically in this specific project, given its complexity and intrinsic "technological risk". The EIB financial contribution is considered as significant based on a sound financial added value and tenor extension as well as signalling effects on other lenders generated by the first time EIB loan to the company which will diversify its funding structure.