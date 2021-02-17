CLARET CAPITAL CO-INVESTMENT FACILITY (EGF VDC)

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Services - Financial and insurance activities
Co-investment facility allowing the EIB to deploy venture debt alongside Claret Capital's Fund III. The facility would focus on EU small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).
Co-investment facility allowing the EIB to deploy venture debt alongside Harbert / Claret European Growth Capital Fund III. The facility focuses on EU start-ups and growth companies.
The project is to co-invest alongside Harbert / Claret European Growth Capital Fund III, a venture debt fund managed by Claret Capital that lends to innovative European SMEs.
During the COVID-19 crisis, many SMEs, and in particular innovative smaller companies, experienced challenges in accessing finance. The limited access to finance results from higher information asymmetries, uncertainties regarding the market potential of R&D and innovative processes undertaken by innovative SMEs.
Venture debt is an alternative way of financing compared to traditional bank loans, that is particularly suitable for innovative and high-growth companies. Through co-investments with Claret Capital, the EIB would increase the availability of funding for such SMEs and reach a larger number of companies. Ultimately, by supporting smaller investments in innovative high technology sectors, the operation would contribute towards increasing the competitiveness of the European economy, supporting digitalization and increasing economic resilience. The EIB would also send a positive signal to private investors and thus incentivize further financing.
The operation concerns a potential co-investment facility with Harbert / Claret European Growth Capital Fund III. Claret Capital is a fund manager specialised in venture debt lending to European start-ups and growth companies. The EIB would commit capital from the European Guarantee Fund (EGF) to invest in selected venture debt loans originated, structured and managed by Claret Capital. The target companies would be European SMEs affected by COVID-19.
The facility's operational guidelines would provide for due diligence of environmental and social aspects for all projects to be invested into by the EIB, according to guidelines acceptable to the EIB.
Final beneficiaries would be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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