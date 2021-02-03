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CLIMATE ACTION AUSTRIA UNICREDIT (FL)

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 72,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Austria : € 72,000,000
Energy : € 72,000,000
Signature date(s)
27/06/2022 : € 72,000,000
Other links
Related public register
21/07/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CLIMATE ACTION AUSTRIA UNICREDIT (FL)
Related press
Austria: EIB and UniCredit Bank Austria enable companies to invest in renewable energy and energy efficiency
Related story
‘Comfort is a running tap’
Related story
Building up energy efficiency, brick by brick
Parent project
CLIMATE ACTION PROGRAMME LOAN AUSTRIA

Summary sheet

Release date
31 May 2022
Status
Reference
Signed | 27/06/2022
20210203
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
CLIMATE ACTION AUSTRIA UNICREDIT (FL)
UNICREDIT BANK AUSTRIA AG
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 92 million
EUR 200 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

Framework loan with Unicredit Bank Austria for the intermediated financing of small and medium-sized renewable energy and energy efficiency projects in Austria.

The loan will support the development of renewable energy projects in Austria, contributing to renewable energy targets in the country and consequently in the European Union.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

This operation aims at generating environmental benefits by supporting projects that help mitigate climate change. The Bank will assess the capacity and procedures of the financial intermediary to ensure compliance with the national and European environmental and biodiversity regulations as well as their capacity to support the Bank's public disclosure policy, which aims to facilitate access by the public to environmentally-relevant information.

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Related documents
21/07/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CLIMATE ACTION AUSTRIA UNICREDIT (FL)
Related projects
Parent project
CLIMATE ACTION PROGRAMME LOAN AUSTRIA
Other links
Related press
Austria: EIB and UniCredit Bank Austria enable companies to invest in renewable energy and energy efficiency

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CLIMATE ACTION AUSTRIA UNICREDIT (FL)
Publication Date
21 Jul 2022
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
141681581
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20210203
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Austria
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
21/07/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CLIMATE ACTION AUSTRIA UNICREDIT (FL)
Other links
Summary sheet
CLIMATE ACTION AUSTRIA UNICREDIT (FL)
Data sheet
CLIMATE ACTION AUSTRIA UNICREDIT (FL)
Related press
Austria: EIB and UniCredit Bank Austria enable companies to invest in renewable energy and energy efficiency
Related story
‘Comfort is a running tap’
Related story
Building up energy efficiency, brick by brick
Parent project
CLIMATE ACTION PROGRAMME LOAN AUSTRIA

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Austria: EIB and UniCredit Bank Austria enable companies to invest in renewable energy and energy efficiency
Related story
‘Comfort is a running tap’
Related story
Building up energy efficiency, brick by brick
Other links
Related public register
21/07/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CLIMATE ACTION AUSTRIA UNICREDIT (FL)
Parent project
CLIMATE ACTION PROGRAMME LOAN AUSTRIA

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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