ORION - CORE THERAPEUTIC II

The promoter is a European pharmaceutical company continuously developing new drugs and treatment methods. The core therapy areas of R&D are neurological disorders, oncology and respiratory diseases for which Orion develops inhaled pulmonary medication. In addition to its own RDI capabilities, the promoter has developed a well-established network of collaborations with universities, research institutions and reputed industry partners. Companies producing innovative high-quality products are key drivers of economic growth, productivity and social protection, and generally a source of high value-added employment. By financing the project, EIB supports Orion's high quality R&D activities, and thus contributing to Europe's industrial competitiveness and economic growth. Orion's commitment to R&D will help to maintain highly skilled staff engaged in R&D activities in Europe.

The EIB support to this operation is expected to provide tangible value-added benefit, positively contributing to the promoter's R&D investments by lowering the associated cost of financing and offering loan maturity beyond the tenor usually offered by commercial banks.