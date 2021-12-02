Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

ORION - CORE THERAPEUTIC II

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 100,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Finland : € 100,000,000
Industry : € 100,000,000
Signature date(s)
2/12/2021 : € 100,000,000
Other links
Related public register
22/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ORION - CORE THERAPEUTIC II
Related public register
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ORION - CORE THERAPEUTIC II
Related press
Finland: EIB boosts Orion’s pharmaceutical research

Summary sheet

Release date
6 December 2021
Status
Reference
Signed | 02/12/2021
20210183
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ORION - CORE THERAPEUTIC II
ORION OYJ
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 100 million
EUR 434 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Research, development and innovation (RDI) investments in core therapeutic areas in 2021-2023.

The project supports the Promoter's investments in pharmaceutical research and development (R&D). The investments are expected to facilitate the development of innovative medicinal products, whilst enabling the Promoter's competitiveness and growth.

Additionality and Impact

The promoter is a European pharmaceutical company continuously developing new drugs and treatment methods. The core therapy areas of R&D are neurological disorders, oncology and respiratory diseases for which Orion develops inhaled pulmonary medication. In addition to its own RDI capabilities, the promoter has developed a well-established network of collaborations with universities, research institutions and reputed industry partners. Companies producing innovative high-quality products are key drivers of economic growth, productivity and social protection, and generally a source of high value-added employment. By financing the project, EIB supports Orion's high quality R&D activities, and thus contributing to Europe's industrial competitiveness and economic growth. Orion's commitment to R&D will help to maintain highly skilled staff engaged in R&D activities in Europe.

 

The EIB support to this operation is expected to provide tangible value-added benefit, positively contributing to the promoter's R&D investments by lowering the associated cost of financing and offering loan maturity beyond the tenor usually offered by commercial banks.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project mainly concerns investments in R&D that are expected to be carried out in existing facilities already authorised for the same purpose and would therefore not require an environmental impact assessment (EIA) under the Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. Full environmental details will be verified during the appraisal.

The Promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having the status of a contracting authority. Thus, the project is not covered by the EU Directives on procurement. However, the Promoter's procurement procedures are expected to be in line with EIB guidelines for private sector projects. The Bank's services will verify details during the project due diligence.

Related documents
22/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ORION - CORE THERAPEUTIC II
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ORION - CORE THERAPEUTIC II
Other links
Related press
Finland: EIB boosts Orion’s pharmaceutical research

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ORION - CORE THERAPEUTIC II
Publication Date
22 Dec 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
141079088
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20210183
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Finland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ORION - CORE THERAPEUTIC II
Publication Date
30 Dec 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
238599159
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20210183
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Finland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
22/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ORION - CORE THERAPEUTIC II
Related public register
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ORION - CORE THERAPEUTIC II
Other links
Summary sheet
ORION - CORE THERAPEUTIC II
Data sheet
ORION - CORE THERAPEUTIC II
Related press
Finland: EIB boosts Orion’s pharmaceutical research

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Finland: EIB boosts Orion’s pharmaceutical research
Other links
Related public register
22/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ORION - CORE THERAPEUTIC II
Related public register
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ORION - CORE THERAPEUTIC II

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications