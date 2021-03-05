CESKA SPORITELNA COVID19 RESPONSE FOR SME&MIDCAP

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Credit lines - Credit lines
Loan for the financing of small and medium scale projects promoted by small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-caps in the Czech Republic. The eligibility will reflect the priority of dealing with the consequences of the COVID-19 crisis.
Financing of small/medium projects carried out by SMEs and mid-caps. This operation will contribute to mitigating the negative economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ceska Sporitelna a.s.("CSAS" or "Borrower") is one of the largest financial institution in Czech Republic with a leading position in SME lending and a long standingEIB partner with excellent implementation track record.
The project addresses the socio-economic impact of the COVID-19pandemicby providing funding to CSAS for the financing ofeligible expenses of affected SMEs and MidCaps. The operation will be carried out in CzechRepublic and it is expected that more than 80% of the loans will be extended to final beneficiaries in Cohesion regions.
Attractive conditions of EIB financing, such as longer maturities and pricing,will facilitate the project implementation.At the same time, the Bank will address the sub-optimalinvestment and liquidity situation through schemes that, due to their size and/or the size of their promoters, would not qualify forEIB's direct financial support.
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.