PHARMA & MEDICAL DEVICES RDI PROGRAMME

The promoter is a European company that specializes in lifesaving medicines and technologies for infusion, transfusion and clinical nutrition. In addition to its own RDI capabilities, it has developed a well-established network of collaborations with universities, research institutions and reputed industry partners. Companies producing innovative high-quality products are key drivers of economic growth, productivity and social protection, and generally a source of high value-added employment.





The project concerns a corporate R&D project of a company leading innovation within biosimilars, generics manufacturing, IV solutions, clinical nutrition, and medical devices. The promoter is a knowledge-based technological company focusing on developing medical devices for critical care and pharmaceuticals (biosimilars and generics) targeting unmet needs with high socio-economic impact such as oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company's R&D intensity is above sector average, which contributes positively towards the EU's 3% R&D intensity target. EIB's involvement will help to ensure that the important benefits of bringing its novel products entailed under this project to fruition in a timely manner despite the Covid-19 crisis. The products and services developed as a result of the project will improve the quality of life of patients suffering different severe and chronic conditions. Therefore the social value of the project is considered to be positive, over and above the financial return. EIB's contribution to the project stems from the combination of a financial advantage, flexible terms of the loan paired with convenient tenors, and helping to crowd-in other financiers, thereby facilitating its full financing and implementation.