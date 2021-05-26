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TENNET EEMSHAVEN - VIERVERLATEN 380KV

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 250,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
The Netherlands : € 250,000,000
Energy : € 250,000,000
Signature date(s)
16/09/2021 : € 250,000,000
Other links
Related public register
26/06/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TENNET EEMSHAVEN - VIERVERLATEN 380KV - Milieueffectrapport
Related public register
24/07/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TENNET EEMSHAVEN - VIERVERLATEN 380KV
Related press
Netherlands: EIB finances TenneT electricity transmission corridor supporting renewable energy production

Summary sheet

Release date
26 May 2021
Status
Reference
Signed | 16/09/2021
20210059
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
TENNET EEMSHAVEN - VIERVERLATEN 380KV
TENNET HOLDING BV
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 250 million
EUR 527 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

The project comprises the construction of a c. 41-km long electricity transmission corridor from Eemshaven to Vierverlaten, in the north of the Netherlands. It includes a new 380kV line from Eemshaven to Vierverlaten, combined with a 110kV line for part of the route, and a new 380/220kV substation in Vierverlaten.

The overall purpose of the project is to increase the Netherland's electricity transmission capacity and to enable the evacuation of power from offshore wind farms.

Additionality and Impact

The project comprises the construction of a 41km-long electricity transmission corridor from Vierverlaten to Eemshaven, in the Netherlands. It will increase the capacity of the Dutch electricity transmission system, ensure compliance with the Dutch Grid Code for this part of the network and support the integration of cross-border connection into the Dutch grid. It is fully consistent with and supports national and EU policies on energy and climate. It helps addressing the market failure caused by negative environmental externalities, by enabling the future integration of renewable generation, while also contributing to the provision of a public good (security and reliability of supply), by enhancing a critical infrastructure for decarbonisation.
The project's results are deemed good in terms of economic welfare by virtue of the benefits it generates, as well as from the environmental, social, and governance viewpoints.
The financing of the EIB is functional to enabling the ambitious CAPEX plan that the Promoter foresees as fundamental for the transition to a decarbonised economy. The EIB contribution materialises in terms of diversification of sources of funds, attractive financing conditions, and signalling to markets.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The potential environmental impacts of the project include visual impact, vegetation clearance, electromagnetic fields, noise nuisance, and birds' collision and electrocution. The project falls under Annex I of the EIA directive, thus requiring an environmental impact assessment (EIA). The Environmental Impact Studies (EISs) have been prepared and the relevant approvals have been issued by the competent authorities. The EIS(s) and the planned mitigation measures will be reviewed during appraisal.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been and will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2014/25/EU where applicable), as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Related documents
26/06/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TENNET EEMSHAVEN - VIERVERLATEN 380KV - Milieueffectrapport
24/07/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TENNET EEMSHAVEN - VIERVERLATEN 380KV
Other links
Related press
Netherlands: EIB finances TenneT electricity transmission corridor supporting renewable energy production

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TENNET EEMSHAVEN - VIERVERLATEN 380KV - Milieueffectrapport
Publication Date
26 Jun 2021
Document language
Dutch
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
140185094
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20210059
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
The Netherlands
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TENNET EEMSHAVEN - VIERVERLATEN 380KV
Publication Date
24 Jul 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
141540923
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20210059
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
The Netherlands
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
26/06/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TENNET EEMSHAVEN - VIERVERLATEN 380KV - Milieueffectrapport
Related public register
24/07/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TENNET EEMSHAVEN - VIERVERLATEN 380KV
Other links
Summary sheet
TENNET EEMSHAVEN - VIERVERLATEN 380KV
Data sheet
TENNET EEMSHAVEN - VIERVERLATEN 380KV
Related press
Netherlands: EIB finances TenneT electricity transmission corridor supporting renewable energy production

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Netherlands: EIB finances TenneT electricity transmission corridor supporting renewable energy production
Other links
Related public register
26/06/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TENNET EEMSHAVEN - VIERVERLATEN 380KV - Milieueffectrapport
Related public register
24/07/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TENNET EEMSHAVEN - VIERVERLATEN 380KV

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Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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