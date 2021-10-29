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TAURON ELECTRICITY DISTRIBUTION III

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 605,863,896.96
Countries
Sector(s)
Poland : € 605,863,896.96
Energy : € 605,863,896.96
Signature date(s)
29/10/2021 : € 605,863,896.96
Other links
Related public register
08/11/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TAURON ELECTRICITY DISTRIBUTION III
Related press
Poland: EIB to support the development of TAURON’s distribution grids with a record loan of PLN 2.8 billion

Summary sheet

Release date
3 November 2021
Status
Reference
Signed | 29/10/2021
20210026
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
TAURON ELECTRICITY DISTRIBUTION III
TAURON POLSKA ENERGIA SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
PLN 2800 million (EUR 615 million)
PLN 4003 million (EUR 880 million)
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

The programme concerns investment schemes in the electricity distribution network in South and South-Western Poland over the period 2022-2026. The programme includes network reinforcements and refurbishments in high and medium-voltage networks and the connection of new customers in medium and low-voltage networks. The programme also includes components for the digitalisation and automation of the network.

The programme will allow the Promoter to connect new users, including renewable generation, as well as to maintain or improve the reliability and quality standards of electricity supply.

Additionality and Impact

The program comprises the reinforcement and modernisation of the electricity distribution network in Poland, consistently with the country's National Energy and Climate Plan and in alignment with EIB public policy goals.


The programme schemes are located in seven regions in the country, all comprising Cohesion Priority Regions. The programme helps addressing market failures linked to negative climate and environmental externalities (by enabling the future integration of renewable generation, while also contributing to the electrification of the economy) as well as improving security of supply, a public good.


The project's results are deemed good in terms of economic welfare by virtue of the benefits it generates, as well as from a governance perspective.


The financial value added provided by the EIB loan is very much appreciated by the Promoter. The availability of attractively priced, PLN-denominated funding with similar long maturities is not available on the Polish bank and bond market. The long tenor of the EIB loan (18) is well in line with the economic life of the underlying asset (25 years) and the expected cash flow of the investment. 

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Some Programme schemes may fall under Annex II of Directive 2014/52/EU, amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU thus requiring a review by the competent authorities at the planning/consent stage with due regard to the necessity for environmental and biodiversity impact and appropriate assessments.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for implementation of the project have been and shall be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/25/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Related documents
08/11/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TAURON ELECTRICITY DISTRIBUTION III
Other links
Related press
Poland: EIB to support the development of TAURON’s distribution grids with a record loan of PLN 2.8 billion

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TAURON ELECTRICITY DISTRIBUTION III
Publication Date
8 Nov 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
141782147
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20210026
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
08/11/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TAURON ELECTRICITY DISTRIBUTION III
Other links
Summary sheet
TAURON ELECTRICITY DISTRIBUTION III
Data sheet
TAURON ELECTRICITY DISTRIBUTION III
Related press
Poland: EIB to support the development of TAURON’s distribution grids with a record loan of PLN 2.8 billion

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Poland: EIB to support the development of TAURON’s distribution grids with a record loan of PLN 2.8 billion
Other links
Related public register
08/11/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TAURON ELECTRICITY DISTRIBUTION III

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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