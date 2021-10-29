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ROBOCATH (EGF VD)

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 15,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
France : € 15,000,000
Industry : € 15,000,000
Signature date(s)
29/10/2021 : € 15,000,000
Other links
Related press
France: EIB provides €15 million to Robocath to support the development of its robotic solutions for treating cardiovascular disease

Summary sheet

Release date
14 February 2022
Status
Reference
Signed | 29/10/2021
20210021
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ROBOCATH (EGF VD)
ROBOCATH SAS
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 15 million
EUR 36 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Quasi equity financing to Robocath. The financing will be dedicated to the development of the company's robot for cardiovascular interventions.

The proposed transaction will support research and development (R&D), manufacturing and product development costs for Robocath, a France-based company which develops robotic solutions for cardiovascular and neurological interventions.

Additionality and Impact

The project concerns a venture debt operation under the European Guarantee Fund. The purpose of the loan is to provide direct equity-type financing under EIB's Venture Debt Instrument to bridge the liquidity need of the innovative company 'Robocath', an SME based in France, which has been impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic. The company is a small commercial stage research-based MedTech SME, developing robotic solutions for cardiovascular and neurological interventions. The financing of this project addresses the failure in financial markets for RDI-driven SMEs, arising from their limited access to financing as a result of factors such as information asymmetries, misalignment of incentives etc. Creation of knowledge and support of skilled jobs in France will further contribute positively towards the EU's 3% RDI intensity target. Hence, EIBs involvement in this project supports the development of leading-edge timely, accurate and evidence based precision technology with important health benefits, which would otherwise have been significantly delayed due to the Covid-crisis.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The Promoter's investments concern research, development and innovation activities that are expected to be carried out in existing facilities already authorised for the same purpose and would therefore not require an environmental impact assessment (EIA) under Directive 2011/92/EU. Full environmental details will be verified during appraisal.

The Promoter is a private company, not operating in the utilities sector and does not have the status of a contracting authority; thus the project is not covered by the EU directives on procurement. However, the Promoter's procurement procedures are expected to be in line with EIB guidelines for private sector projects. The Bank's services will verify details during the project due diligence.

Other links
Related press
France: EIB provides €15 million to Robocath to support the development of its robotic solutions for treating cardiovascular disease

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
France: EIB provides €15 million to Robocath to support the development of its robotic solutions for treating cardiovascular disease
Other links

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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