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INWIT DIGITAL INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 298,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 298,000,000
Telecom : € 298,000,000
Signature date(s)
22/11/2022 : € 48,000,000
3/08/2021 : € 250,000,000
Other links
Related public register
18/09/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - INWIT DIGITAL INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT
Related public register
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - INWIT DIGITAL INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT

Summary sheet

Release date
30 July 2021
Status
Reference
Signed | 03/08/2021
20200946
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
INWIT DIGITAL INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT
INFRASTRUTTURE WIRELESS ITALIANE SPA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 298 million
EUR 596 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project relates to the modernisation and expansion of one of the biggest mobile tower networks in Italy owned by a recently created tower company, the Promoter. The network is composed of steel towers and rooftop sites and it hosts the radio and transmission equipment of several mobile network operators (MNOs) as well as Fixed Wireless Access operators. While the network expansion through new sites will enable a wider coverage particularly for 5G services, the installation of specialised active equipment will increase the indoor mobile network's coverage in challenging locations such as department stores, historic towns, public places as well as in high streets. The tower network will also host increasingly Fixed Wireless Access equipment to enable the fixed-line broadband coverage in less densely populated areas.

The infrastructure deployed as a result of the project will be crucial to expand the coverage and capacity of mobile broadband networks in Italy, by enabling the rollout of additional base stations in poorly covered areas and the densification of the existing networks in urban areas especially in hot spots, with a view on supporting the ongoing rollout of 5G networks.

Additionality and Impact

The project addresses the market failure of sub investments of Very High Capacity Network / 5G infrastructure in areas previously deemed as unprofitable. Therefore the tower sharing approach will enable the infrastructure rollout to less populated areas due to lower investment costs. The project is fully aligned with the 2025 Gigabit Society targets as well as the targets of the recent 2030 EU Digital Compass, specifically supporting that all populated areas should have 5G coverage. The improved mobile and fixed wireless access (FWA) broadband coverage enabled by the project in rural and/or underserved areas in Italy will have significant impact on the inhabitants and on the regional development, as broadband connections are required to reap the benefits of digitalisation of economic sectors, such as agriculture, tourism and commerce.

The EIB contribution resides in the diversification, flexibility and positive signaling effect from the financing of thematic projects. The EIB's long-term loan will ensure that the project does not have to be scaled back in the context of the current economic uncertainties resulting from the pandemic situation.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The installation of mobile telecommunication networks does not fall under Annex I nor II of the EIA Directive. Therefore neither an environmental impact assessment (EIA) nor a screening will be needed as per Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. The project includes a small number of new towers. The equipment will also need to comply with the low Italian emission levels. Therefore the project is not expected to have a particular negative residual environmental impact. Nevertheless, the environmental details including the CO2 footprint (if needed) and other impacts will be assessed during the appraisal.

The Promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions.

Related documents
18/09/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - INWIT DIGITAL INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - INWIT DIGITAL INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - INWIT DIGITAL INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT
Publication Date
18 Sep 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
142657351
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20200946
Sector(s)
Telecom
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - INWIT DIGITAL INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT
Publication Date
30 Dec 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
229429555
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20200946
Sector(s)
Telecom
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
18/09/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - INWIT DIGITAL INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT
Related public register
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - INWIT DIGITAL INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT
Other links
Summary sheet
INWIT DIGITAL INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT
Data sheet
INWIT DIGITAL INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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