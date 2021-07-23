BREITBAND LOERRACH

The Project concerns the roll-out of Very High Capacity Networks in the district of Lörrach (Germany) to connect 30k households, schools and businesses to Gigabit broadband services. The Project focuses on rural and very remote areas. The Project contributes to the policy objective of Digital Infrastructure. It will lead to the deployment of innovative and secure telecommunication technologies and thus generate positive externalities by enabling more users to benefit from improved and safe access to ultrafast broadband services, enabling innovative digital services and reinforcing digital transformation. These benefits are however not fully captured by the Project revenues, a market failure leading to underinvestment. Moreover, the Project addresses the typical market failures leading to underinvestment in infrastructures, due to significant investment costs, particularly in scarcely populated regions, in front of uncertain revenue flows.





This will be the borrower's first promotional bank loan. It will increase the affordability of the borrower's substantial investment programme into broadband infrastructure by providing a stable funding base alongside public subsidies. The Bank's financing will also offer further important benefits such as a long loan maturity and flexibility with respect to availability period, interest rate arrangements and drawdowns, which will enable an optimal alignment with the implementation modalities of the Project.