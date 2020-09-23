HIGH-TECHNOLOGY AUTOMOTIVE RDI

Summary sheet
The project concerns investments in research, development and innovation (RDI) leading to new automotive technologies for a more sustainable and intelligent mobility on the road, e.g. through vehicle electrification and weight reduction, advanced safety assistance and autonomous driving systems.
The EIB financing will support a targeted portfolio of the Promoter's research, development and innovation (RDI) activities that are directly or indirectly supporting the decarbonisation of road transport as well as contributing to better safety and digitalisation of the transport sector.
The project concerns R&D activities that lead to new products and components helping to reduce vehicle emissions and improve safety and autonomy of transport. Furthermore, it is enabling the automotive industry transform towards a more sustainable mix of technologies, able to achieve future emission targets in the transport sector. It is expected to lead to significant positive knowledge and environmental spillovers in these fields.
The Bank's contribution to the project is underpinned by a combination of advantageous terms, a meaningful loan amount, flexible drawdown terms as well as catalysing effect on crowding-in other financiers, thereby facilitating the project's financing and full implementation.
The project includes RDI activities that are not specifically mentioned under the EIA Directive and that will be carried out in existing facilities without changing their already authorised scope. The project will therefore not require an environmental impact assessment (EIA) under the directive 2014/52/EU amending directive 2011/92/EU.
The Promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having a status of a contracting entity. Thus it is not covered by EU Directives on procurement.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
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