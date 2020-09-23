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HIGH-TECHNOLOGY AUTOMOTIVE RDI

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 100,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Germany : € 100,000,000
Industry : € 100,000,000
Signature date(s)
1/12/2021 : € 100,000,000
Other links
Related public register
22/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - HIGH-TECHNOLOGY AUTOMOTIVE RDI
Related public register
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - HIGH-TECHNOLOGY AUTOMOTIVE RDI

Summary sheet

Release date
13 December 2021
Status
Reference
Signed | 01/12/2021
20200923
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
HIGH-TECHNOLOGY AUTOMOTIVE RDI
RHEINMETALL AG
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 100 million
EUR 236 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns investments in research, development and innovation (RDI) leading to new automotive technologies for a more sustainable and intelligent mobility on the road, e.g. through vehicle electrification and weight reduction, advanced safety assistance and autonomous driving systems.

The EIB financing will support a targeted portfolio of the Promoter's research, development and innovation (RDI) activities that are directly or indirectly supporting the decarbonisation of road transport as well as contributing to better safety and digitalisation of the transport sector.

Additionality and Impact

The project concerns R&D activities that lead to new products and components helping to reduce vehicle emissions and improve safety and autonomy of transport. Furthermore, it is enabling the automotive industry transform towards a more sustainable mix of technologies, able to achieve future emission targets in the transport sector. It is expected to lead to significant positive knowledge and environmental spillovers in these fields.


The Bank's contribution to the project is underpinned by a combination of advantageous terms, a meaningful loan amount, flexible drawdown terms as well as catalysing effect on crowding-in other financiers, thereby facilitating the project's financing and full implementation.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project includes RDI activities that are not specifically mentioned under the EIA Directive and that will be carried out in existing facilities without changing their already authorised scope. The project will therefore not require an environmental impact assessment (EIA) under the directive 2014/52/EU amending directive 2011/92/EU.

The Promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having a status of a contracting entity. Thus it is not covered by EU Directives on procurement.

Related documents
22/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - HIGH-TECHNOLOGY AUTOMOTIVE RDI
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - HIGH-TECHNOLOGY AUTOMOTIVE RDI

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - HIGH-TECHNOLOGY AUTOMOTIVE RDI
Publication Date
22 Dec 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
140819947
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20200923
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - HIGH-TECHNOLOGY AUTOMOTIVE RDI
Publication Date
30 Dec 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
238982104
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20200923
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
22/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - HIGH-TECHNOLOGY AUTOMOTIVE RDI
Related public register
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - HIGH-TECHNOLOGY AUTOMOTIVE RDI
Other links
Summary sheet
HIGH-TECHNOLOGY AUTOMOTIVE RDI
Data sheet
HIGH-TECHNOLOGY AUTOMOTIVE RDI

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

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Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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