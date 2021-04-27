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UNICREDIT CZ&SK EGF RISK SHARING IN SLOVAKIA

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 100,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Slovakia : € 100,000,000
Credit lines : € 100,000,000
Signature date(s)
3/08/2021 : € 100,000,000
Other links
Related press
Slovakia: EIB to provide €100 million in guarantees to UniCredit Bank Slovakia for faster COVID-19 recovery of companies
Parent project
EGF - EU PL RISK SHARING INSTRUMENT

Summary sheet

Release date
27 April 2021
Status
Reference
Signed | 03/08/2021
20200864
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
UNICREDIT CZ&SK EGF RISK SHARING IN SLOVAKIA
UNICREDIT BANK CZECH REPUBLIC AND SLOVAKIA AS
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 100 million
EUR 420 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Linked risk-sharing operation under the European Guarantee Fund (EGF) to support Slovak mid-caps and large corporates in sectors that are in line with the EIB's long-term mission (innovation, environment and indirect support for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs)) affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The operation falls under the EGF - EU PL RISK SHARING INSTRUMENT (2020-0618) Programme Loan.

Linked risk-sharing operation under the EGF related to the Slovak Mid-Cap and Large Corporate portfolio.

Additionality and Impact

The operation represents the first EIB's unfunded, uncapped guarantee under the Pan-European Guarantee Fund (EGF) in Slovakia and the first EIB guarantee to UniCredit Bank Czech Republic and Slovakia AS. The project aims to support the access to finance of Slovak SMEs, Midcaps and large corporates, experiencing the negative impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, in sectors that are in line with EIB's long-term mission (Innovation, Climate Action and support for SMEs and Midcaps). EGF-backed guarantee will help provide loss protection for newly originated eligible loans to larger Midcaps and large corporates. The intermediary has in-depth experience with allocating eligible sub-loans in a timely manner. Apart from a financial benefit, the Bank's contribution rests on introducing a product with innovative features for the counterpart. The guarantee enables UniCredit to reach beneficiaries that are not covered by any of the existing guarantee schemes currently available in Slovakia. As a result, MidCaps and Large Corporates will benefit from the above additional lending made available by UniCredit Bank at typically beneficial terms, in the form of reduced interest rates, longer maturities and/or lower collateral requirements. SMEs will benefit from improved access to finance, to be achieved via the built-up of a complementary SME loan portfolio by UniCredit Bank.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

In line with EIB policy, which has to ensure that sub-loans comply with the EU legislation, UNICREDIT BANK CZECH REPUBLIC AND SLOVAKIA AS will have to take all measures to ensure that the environmental and procurement procedures carried out by benefiting mid-caps and large corporates will comply with the relevant national and EU environmental and procurement legislation.

In line with EIB policy, which has to ensure that sub-loans comply with the EU legislation, UNICREDIT BANK CZECH REPUBLIC AND SLOVAKIA AS will have to take all measures to ensure that the environmental and procurement procedures carried out by benefiting mid-caps and large corporates will comply with the relevant national and EU environmental and procurement legislation.

Related projects
Parent project
EGF - EU PL RISK SHARING INSTRUMENT
Other links
Related press
Slovakia: EIB to provide €100 million in guarantees to UniCredit Bank Slovakia for faster COVID-19 recovery of companies

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Slovakia: EIB to provide €100 million in guarantees to UniCredit Bank Slovakia for faster COVID-19 recovery of companies
Other links
Parent project
EGF - EU PL RISK SHARING INSTRUMENT

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