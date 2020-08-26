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TERNA - NETWORK MODERNISATION AND DEVELOPMENT

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 300,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 300,000,000
Energy : € 300,000,000
Signature date(s)
13/07/2021 : € 300,000,000
Other links
Related public register
29/04/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TERNA - NETWORK MODERNISATION AND DEVELOPMENT - Link to EIA Report on the website of the Ministry of Environment
Related public register
29/04/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TERNA - NETWORK MODERNISATION AND DEVELOPMENT - Studio di Impatto Ambientale - Foiano-Ginestra
Related public register
13/05/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TERNA - NETWORK MODERNISATION AND DEVELOPMENT

Summary sheet

Release date
3 March 2021
Status
Reference
Signed | 13/07/2021
20200826
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
TERNA - NETWORK MODERNISATION AND DEVELOPMENT
TERNA - RETE ELETTRICA NAZIONALE SPA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 300 million
EUR 604 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

The investment programme to be financed by the Bank comprises schemes for the reinforcement, modernisation and development of the Promoter's electricity transmission network in Italy during the period 2020-2024. The project will increase security of supply and facilitate the integration of additional renewable energy generation capacity to the national transmission system.

The project is a multi-component investment programme comprising schemes for the reinforcement, modernisation and development of the Promoter's electricity transmission network in Italy. The project will increase security of supply and facilitate the integration of additional renewable energy (RES) generation capacity to the national transmission system. The project includes, on top of classical transmission assets, other investments to increase the ability to accommodate RES generation capacity, in particular synchronous condenser to support the stabilisation of the network and increase operational efficiency.

Additionality and Impact

The Programme contributes to strengthening and making more efficient the transmission system, and allowing the integration of more renewable electricity generation capacity. The Programme tackles multiple market failures, namely security of supply, market integration, and negative carbon and air pollution externalities. The investments are planned across the country, with half in cohesion regions. The Programme supports the EIB priority policies on Competitive and Secure Energy, Cohesion Regions and Climate Action. The investments contribute to achieving the national and EU long-term energy and climate goals.
The quality of the project is very good, underpinned by excellent economic profitability, over and beyond the financial profitability, and by a good governance profile.
The EIB support to this operation is expected to contribute to accelerating the implementation of the underlying schemes, by lowering the associated cost of funding, by offering a maturity beyond the tenor usually offered by commercial banks, more flexible disbursement mechanics, and wider interest rates options, than those normally proposed by the market.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Some of the schemes may fall under Annex I or II of Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU, thus requiring a review by the competent authorities at the planning/consent stage with due regard to the necessity for environmental and biodiversity assessments. The potential impacts of the project include vegetation clearance, noise and disturbance during construction. Environmental impact studies will be carried out as applicable and mitigating and/or compensation measures will be applied as necessary. The environmental and social due diligence will focus on the Promoters' capacity to implement the programme in line with EIB environmental and social standards and requirements.

The Promoter will have to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/25/EU, where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC and Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required according to the Italian Legislative Decree 50/2016.

Related documents
29/04/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TERNA - NETWORK MODERNISATION AND DEVELOPMENT - Link to EIA Report on the website of the Ministry of Environment
29/04/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TERNA - NETWORK MODERNISATION AND DEVELOPMENT - Studio di Impatto Ambientale - Foiano-Ginestra
13/05/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TERNA - NETWORK MODERNISATION AND DEVELOPMENT

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TERNA - NETWORK MODERNISATION AND DEVELOPMENT - Link to EIA Report on the website of the Ministry of Environment
Publication Date
29 Apr 2021
Document language
Italian
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
141179641
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20200826
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TERNA - NETWORK MODERNISATION AND DEVELOPMENT - Studio di Impatto Ambientale - Foiano-Ginestra
Publication Date
29 Apr 2021
Document language
Italian
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
141169374
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20200826
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TERNA - NETWORK MODERNISATION AND DEVELOPMENT
Publication Date
13 May 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
135592186
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20200826
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
29/04/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TERNA - NETWORK MODERNISATION AND DEVELOPMENT - Link to EIA Report on the website of the Ministry of Environment
Related public register
29/04/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TERNA - NETWORK MODERNISATION AND DEVELOPMENT - Studio di Impatto Ambientale - Foiano-Ginestra
Related public register
13/05/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TERNA - NETWORK MODERNISATION AND DEVELOPMENT
Other links
Summary sheet
TERNA - NETWORK MODERNISATION AND DEVELOPMENT
Data sheet
TERNA - NETWORK MODERNISATION AND DEVELOPMENT

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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