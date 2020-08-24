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BOZEN ENERGY EFFICIENT SOCIAL HOUSING

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 125,578,500
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 125,578,500
Urban development : € 125,578,500
Signature date(s)
6/12/2021 : € 125,578,500
Other links
Related public register
17/04/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BOZEN ENERGY EFFICIENT SOCIAL HOUSING
Related press
Italy: EIB supports the construction and renovation of energy-efficient housing units in the Autonomous Province of Bolzano

Summary sheet

Release date
11 February 2021
Status
Reference
Signed | 06/12/2021
20200824
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
BOZEN ENERGY EFFICIENT SOCIAL HOUSING
ISTITUTO PER L'EDILIZIA SOCIALE DELLA PROVINCIA AUTONOMA DI BOLZANO
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 126 million
EUR 182 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Construction and refurbishment of energy efficient social and affordable housing units throughout the Province of Bozen.

The project concerns the construction of some some 281 new housing units and refurbishment of some 6052 housing units for rent, with special emphasis on energy efficiency measures. The project is located in the City of Bozen and its province in Northern Italy.

Additionality and Impact

The project will provide good quality social and affordable housing for those most in need and those who cannot afford market rates by building new housing units or upgrading and renovating existing units that require refurbishment.The project will contribute directly or indirectly to promote progress towards multiple Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), including poverty reduction (SDG 1), reduced inequalities (SDG 10), Sustainable Cities and Communities (SGD 11) and Climate Action (SDG 13)The Project addresses a number of market failures, in particular the lack of available social housing supply as the market does not sufficiently cater for the demand of low-income people. In addition, the Project addresses sub-optimal investment flows into highly energy efficient and resilient new buildings. Lastly, despite severe budgetary restrictions brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic, the Bank´s financial contribution will enable the implementation of the Borrower´s much needed investment plan in a timely manner, mitigating the risk of the project suffering delays or having to be downsized or reconfigured.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Compliance with the relevant EU Directives will be verified during appraisal stage: EIA Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU, SEA Directive 2001/42/EC, EU Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and EU Birds Directive 2009/147/EC. The status of any environmental studies and public consultations related to the investments will be reviewed during project appraisal. Energy efficiency requirements in line with the EU Directive on the Energy Performance of Buildings 2010/31/EU will also be further assessed.

The Bank will require the promoters to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation 2014/24/EU and 2014/25/EU where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Related documents
17/04/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BOZEN ENERGY EFFICIENT SOCIAL HOUSING
Other links
Related press
Italy: EIB supports the construction and renovation of energy-efficient housing units in the Autonomous Province of Bolzano

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BOZEN ENERGY EFFICIENT SOCIAL HOUSING
Publication Date
17 Apr 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
138609131
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20200824
Sector(s)
Urban development
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
17/04/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BOZEN ENERGY EFFICIENT SOCIAL HOUSING
Other links
Summary sheet
BOZEN ENERGY EFFICIENT SOCIAL HOUSING
Data sheet
BOZEN ENERGY EFFICIENT SOCIAL HOUSING
Related press
Italy: EIB supports the construction and renovation of energy-efficient housing units in the Autonomous Province of Bolzano

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Italy: EIB supports the construction and renovation of energy-efficient housing units in the Autonomous Province of Bolzano
Other links
Related public register
17/04/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BOZEN ENERGY EFFICIENT SOCIAL HOUSING

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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