FIBRE OPTIC NETWORK EXPANSION POLAND (FONEXP)

Summary sheet
The project relates to the deployment of a new FTTH (fibre to the home) access network in areas of Poland where very high capacity networks are not available. The new network will serve 1.1 million homes and will be operated on a non-discriminatory wholesale access basis only, selling wholesale services with equal terms and conditions to all retail operators.
The project is fully in line with the Digital Single Market Strategy, stating that by 2025 all schools, transport hubs and main providers of public services as well as digitally intensive enterprises should have access to internet connections with download/upload speeds of 1 gigabit per second to foster smart growth and develop an economy based on knowledge and innovation. A significant part of the project is located in cohesion priority regions.
The project addresses the market failure to
invest in VHCNs as a result of the historical market power of the incumbent for
basic broadband and the low interest to invest in smaller networks on a
scattered basis over the whole country.
The project is fully in line with the 2025 Gigabit Society targets. The improved VHCN coverage provided by the project in rural and/or underserved areas in Poland will have significant impact on the regional development, as these broadband connections are required to reap the benefits of digitalisation of economic sectors, such as agriculture, tourism and commerce. The project will produce significant energy savings comparing to existing broadband solutions thereby contributing to climate change mitigation.
The EIB's long-term loan will diversify the project sources of long-term funding in local currencies and ensures that the project does not have to be scaled back in the context of the current economic uncertainties resulting from the pandemic situation. Accordingly, EIB's participation will provide additional comfort to co-investor and co-lenders.
Investments in fixed telecommunications projects do not fall under Annex I or II of the EIA Directive 2014/52/EU amending the Directive 2011/92/EU. Fixed telecommunications systems have limited environmental effects, apart from disturbances during civil work constructions, which will be mitigated by appropriate measures. Moreover, the Promoter is planning to re-use existing infrastructure as much as possible to minimise the need for civil works.
The Promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
News & Stories
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.