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FIBRE OPTIC NETWORK EXPANSION POLAND (FONEXP)

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 199,474,395.86
Countries
Sector(s)
Poland : € 199,474,395.86
Telecom : € 199,474,395.86
Signature date(s)
26/06/2025 : € 68,286,710
14/07/2021 : € 131,187,685.86
Other links
Related public register
18/09/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FIBRE OPTIC NETWORK EXPANSION POLAND (FONEXP)
Related press
Poland: EIB financing of PLN 600 million supports the roll out of high-speed internet in underserved areas
Related story
Dare to connect

Summary sheet

Release date
19 July 2021
Status
Reference
Signed | 14/07/2021
20200782
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
FIBRE OPTIC NETWORK EXPANSION POLAND (FONEXP)
SWIATLOWOD INWESTYCJE SP ZOO
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
PLN 890 million (EUR 195 million)
PLN 2492 million (EUR 547 million)
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project relates to the deployment of a new FTTH (fibre to the home) access network in areas of Poland where very high capacity networks are not available. The new network will serve 1.1 million homes and will be operated on a non-discriminatory wholesale access basis only, selling wholesale services with equal terms and conditions to all retail operators.

The project is fully in line with the Digital Single Market Strategy, stating that by 2025 all schools, transport hubs and main providers of public services as well as digitally intensive enterprises should have access to internet connections with download/upload speeds of 1 gigabit per second to foster smart growth and develop an economy based on knowledge and innovation. A significant part of the project is located in cohesion priority regions.

Additionality and Impact

The project addresses the market failure to invest in VHCNs as a result of the historical market power of the incumbent for basic broadband and the low interest to invest in smaller networks on a scattered basis over the whole country.
The project is fully in line with the 2025 Gigabit Society targets. The improved VHCN coverage provided by the project in rural and/or underserved areas in Poland will have significant impact on the regional development, as these broadband connections are required to reap the benefits of digitalisation of economic sectors, such as agriculture, tourism and commerce. The project will produce significant energy savings comparing to existing broadband solutions thereby contributing to climate change mitigation.
The EIB's long-term loan will diversify the project sources of long-term funding in local currencies and ensures that the project does not have to be scaled back in the context of the current economic uncertainties resulting from the pandemic situation. Accordingly, EIB's participation will provide additional comfort to co-investor and co-lenders.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Investments in fixed telecommunications projects do not fall under Annex I or II of the EIA Directive 2014/52/EU amending the Directive 2011/92/EU. Fixed telecommunications systems have limited environmental effects, apart from disturbances during civil work constructions, which will be mitigated by appropriate measures. Moreover, the Promoter is planning to re-use existing infrastructure as much as possible to minimise the need for civil works.

The Promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions.

Related documents
18/09/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FIBRE OPTIC NETWORK EXPANSION POLAND (FONEXP)
Other links
Related press
Poland: EIB financing of PLN 600 million supports the roll out of high-speed internet in underserved areas

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FIBRE OPTIC NETWORK EXPANSION POLAND (FONEXP)
Publication Date
18 Sep 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
135583201
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20200782
Sector(s)
Telecom
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
18/09/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FIBRE OPTIC NETWORK EXPANSION POLAND (FONEXP)
Other links
Summary sheet
FIBRE OPTIC NETWORK EXPANSION POLAND (FONEXP)
Data sheet
FIBRE OPTIC NETWORK EXPANSION POLAND (FONEXP)
Related press
Poland: EIB financing of PLN 600 million supports the roll out of high-speed internet in underserved areas
Related story
Dare to connect

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Poland: EIB financing of PLN 600 million supports the roll out of high-speed internet in underserved areas
Related story
Dare to connect
Other links
Related public register
18/09/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FIBRE OPTIC NETWORK EXPANSION POLAND (FONEXP)

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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