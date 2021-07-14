FIBRE OPTIC NETWORK EXPANSION POLAND (FONEXP)

The project addresses the market failure to invest in VHCNs as a result of the historical market power of the incumbent for basic broadband and the low interest to invest in smaller networks on a scattered basis over the whole country.

The project is fully in line with the 2025 Gigabit Society targets. The improved VHCN coverage provided by the project in rural and/or underserved areas in Poland will have significant impact on the regional development, as these broadband connections are required to reap the benefits of digitalisation of economic sectors, such as agriculture, tourism and commerce. The project will produce significant energy savings comparing to existing broadband solutions thereby contributing to climate change mitigation.

The EIB's long-term loan will diversify the project sources of long-term funding in local currencies and ensures that the project does not have to be scaled back in the context of the current economic uncertainties resulting from the pandemic situation. Accordingly, EIB's participation will provide additional comfort to co-investor and co-lenders.

