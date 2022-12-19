CANADIAN SOLAR VEHICLE

The project increases renewable energy generation capacity in Italy and contributes to national and EU 2030 climate objectives. Electricity is produced from low carbon sources (solar PV), addressing the market failure of negative climate and environmental externalities, through the reduction of carbon emissions and air pollution. The financing of this project is in line with the Bank's lending priority objectives on Energy (Renewable Energy) as well as the transversal objectives on Climate Action (mitigation),and Social and Economic Cohesion.





As it relies on revenues from the market (the wholesale market and unsubsidized commercial PPAs), in a sector characterised by incomplete markets, the project improves market efficiency and competition. It is expected to yield very good quality and results due to excellent social benefits, fair employment creation and a good ESG rating.





The EIB will be acting as a cornerstone lender and thus crowding-in other lender(s) into the financing structure.



