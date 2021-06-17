NIGERIA TELECOM EXPANSION

The project is aligned with the Cotonou (ACP-EC) partnership agreement from 2000 and addresses the specific market failure leading to under-investment in broadband network infrastructures in lower profitability areas, mainly due to low average revenue per user levels, combined, in the case of hard to reach areas, with high unit costs for the infrastructure. The project will not have relevant negative environmental and social impacts. On the other hand, the roll-out of the infrastructure will support the country's transition to a digital economy, resulting in significant positive social impacts through increased 4G coverage (fourth generation of mobile phone technology). Mobile communication technologies have been shown to enable positive environmental impacts related to climate change mitigation and adaptation in other sectors of the economy. The promoter and its main supplier for the project are reputable companies with high capacity,which ensures high quality and cyber-secure digital services. The sizeable hard currency loan provided by the European Investment Bank with a relatively long maturity and grace period will enable the promoter to secure equipment internationally in order to implement the Project in line with best practices.