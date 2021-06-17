Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

NIGERIA TELECOM EXPANSION

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 100,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Nigeria : € 100,000,000
Telecom : € 100,000,000
Signature date(s)
15/11/2021 : € 100,000,000
Other links
Related public register
13/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NIGERIA TELECOM EXPANSION

Summary sheet

Release date
28 October 2022
Status
Reference
Signed | 15/11/2021
20200725
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
NIGERIA TELECOM EXPANSION
MTN NIGERIA COMMUNICATIONS PLC
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 100 million
EUR 200 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The EIB will finance the upgrade of the promoter's 4G core mobile broadband network, as well as expand the radio network coverage from 90% to 98% of the population in the Lagos region.

The aim is to address the increased growth expected in mobile data applications, as well as the necessary upgrades in terms of capacity and functionality of the core network and business support systems. Thanks to the project, mobile broadband services will reach most of the remaining areas in the region that do not yet have access to the service.

Additionality and Impact

The project is aligned with the Cotonou (ACP-EC) partnership agreement from 2000 and addresses the specific market failure leading to under-investment in broadband network infrastructures in lower profitability areas, mainly due to low average revenue per user levels, combined, in the case of hard to reach areas, with high unit costs for the infrastructure. The project will not have relevant negative environmental and social impacts. On the other hand, the roll-out of the infrastructure will support the country's transition to a digital economy, resulting in significant positive social impacts through increased 4G coverage (fourth generation of mobile phone technology). Mobile communication technologies have been shown to enable positive environmental impacts related to climate change mitigation and adaptation in other sectors of the economy. The promoter and its main supplier for the project are reputable companies with high capacity,which ensures high quality and cyber-secure digital services. The sizeable hard currency loan provided by the European Investment Bank with a relatively long maturity and grace period will enable the promoter to secure equipment internationally in order to implement the Project in line with best practices.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

If it were located within the EU, the project would not require a mandatory Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA), as it does not fall under Annex I or II of the EIA Directive 2014/52/EU amending the Directive 2011/92/EU. Typically, the rollout of mobile telecommunication networks have limited environmental and social negative effects. Moreover, in this case the promoter will rely on existing mobile sites in which it will install new equipment. Full environmental and social details will be assessed during appraisal.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
17 June 2021
15 November 2021
Related documents
13/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NIGERIA TELECOM EXPANSION

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NIGERIA TELECOM EXPANSION
Publication Date
13 Dec 2022
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
133515228
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20200725
Sector(s)
Telecom
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Nigeria
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
13/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NIGERIA TELECOM EXPANSION
Other links
Summary sheet
NIGERIA TELECOM EXPANSION
Data sheet
NIGERIA TELECOM EXPANSION

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications