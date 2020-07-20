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SCM WOODWORKING MACHINERY RDI 2021-24

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 50,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 50,000,000
Industry : € 50,000,000
Signature date(s)
11/06/2021 : € 50,000,000
Other links
Related public register
17/07/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SCM WOODWORKING MACHINERY RDI 2021-24
Related public register
30/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SCM WOODWORKING MACHINERY RDI 2021-24
Related EFSI register
25/06/2021 - SCM WOODWORKING MACHINERY RDI 2021-24

Summary sheet

Release date
8 July 2021
Status
Reference
Signed | 11/06/2021
20200720
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
SCM WOODWORKING MACHINERY RDI 2021-24
SCM GROUP SPA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 50 million
EUR 100 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the Promoter's research, development and innovation (RDI) activities in the field of wood and light materials working machinery. It comprises three main components: (1) RDI activities on products, (2) RDI activities on internal manufacturing processes as well as (3) digitisation. The project covers the period 2021-24; it will be carried out in Italy primarily in the Promoter's headquarters and in cooperation with research and development (R&D) partners.

The proposed project addresses four major trends the industry of machine tools is facing, namely (i) efficient, reactive and connected factories and supply chains, (ii) need for technologies and processes with low environmental impact, (iii) new integrated business models and (iv) human-centered production innovation.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Research and development activities on machine tools and related technologies are not listed in any of the annexes of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directives. The financed activities are expected to be carried out in already-authorised and existing facilities that will not change their scope due to the project. Therefore, the project is likely not to require any additional environmental permits; full environmental details will be however assessed during the project appraisal.

The Promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having a status of a contracting entity, and thus is not subject to EU rules on public procurement. Under these conditions, the procurement procedures to be followed by the Promoter are suitable for the project and satisfactory to the EIB.

Related documents
17/07/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SCM WOODWORKING MACHINERY RDI 2021-24
30/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SCM WOODWORKING MACHINERY RDI 2021-24
25/06/2021 - SCM WOODWORKING MACHINERY RDI 2021-24

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SCM WOODWORKING MACHINERY RDI 2021-24
Publication Date
17 Jul 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
134307370
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20200720
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SCM WOODWORKING MACHINERY RDI 2021-24
Publication Date
30 Dec 2025
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
253812806
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20200720
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
scoreboard - SCM WOODWORKING MACHINERY RDI 2021-24
Publication Date
24 Jun 2021
Document Language
English
Main Topic
lending
Document Number
143044797
Document Focus
EFSI legal requirements
Document Type
Scoreboard
Project Number
20200720
Last update
25 Jun 2021
Sector(s)
Industry
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
17/07/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SCM WOODWORKING MACHINERY RDI 2021-24
Related public register
30/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SCM WOODWORKING MACHINERY RDI 2021-24
Related EFSI register
25/06/2021 - SCM WOODWORKING MACHINERY RDI 2021-24
Other links
Summary sheet
SCM WOODWORKING MACHINERY RDI 2021-24
Data sheet
SCM WOODWORKING MACHINERY RDI 2021-24

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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