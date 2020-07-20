SCM WOODWORKING MACHINERY RDI 2021-24

Summary sheet
The project concerns the Promoter's research, development and innovation (RDI) activities in the field of wood and light materials working machinery. It comprises three main components: (1) RDI activities on products, (2) RDI activities on internal manufacturing processes as well as (3) digitisation. The project covers the period 2021-24; it will be carried out in Italy primarily in the Promoter's headquarters and in cooperation with research and development (R&D) partners.
The proposed project addresses four major trends the industry of machine tools is facing, namely (i) efficient, reactive and connected factories and supply chains, (ii) need for technologies and processes with low environmental impact, (iii) new integrated business models and (iv) human-centered production innovation.
Research and development activities on machine tools and related technologies are not listed in any of the annexes of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directives. The financed activities are expected to be carried out in already-authorised and existing facilities that will not change their scope due to the project. Therefore, the project is likely not to require any additional environmental permits; full environmental details will be however assessed during the project appraisal.
The Promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having a status of a contracting entity, and thus is not subject to EU rules on public procurement. Under these conditions, the procurement procedures to be followed by the Promoter are suitable for the project and satisfactory to the EIB.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
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