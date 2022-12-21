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DINO DOPPELSTOCKTRIEBZUEGE

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 200,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Austria : € 200,000,000
Transport : € 200,000,000
Signature date(s)
20/06/2023 : € 200,000,000
Other links
Related public register
24/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DINO DOPPELSTOCKTRIEBZUEGE

Summary sheet

Release date
20 October 2022
Status
Reference
Signed | 20/06/2023
20200706
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
DINO DOPPELSTOCKTRIEBZUEGE
OEBB-PERSONENVERKEHR AG
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 200 million
EUR 829 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The scope of the project entails the purchase of electric trains to be used for regional passenger railway services in the eastern regions of Austria. The promoter is OEBB-Personenverkehr AG. The EIB will finance the new rolling stock, in total about 41 "DINO" double-deck trainsets.

The project consists of the acquisition of new rolling stock (expected to be 41 double-deck electric multiple units (EMUs)) and associated equipment to operate the project fleet's rail passenger services on the Austrian railway network. The trains are expected to have operational capability on Austrian, German, Czech, Slovakian and Hungarian networks as part of cross-border traffic. The project fleet will replace existing aging rolling stock assets and unlock the capacity to deliver to future service requirements. The new trains are scoped to be compliant with all relevant Technical Specifications for Interoperability, offer more comfort, improved energy efficiency and lowered carbon emission. The new fleet is part of a programme of sector-wide works including new infrastructure (electrification and signalling) and rolling stock for Austrian railways in the east of the country.

Additionality and Impact

The Bank's loan will finance the acquisition of new train rolling stock by ÖBB PV for regional passenger rail services in the "Ostregion" (Eastern regions of Austria).

The project supports a shift to more sustainable transport. It represents good value and has an excellent environmental and social impact by delivering the new trains needed to continue and expand the operation of the most important part of public transport in the "Ostregion". in the shape of its regional train network. The Bank's support for the project will also help realise the cost savings and further benefits over the asset life time generated by the promoter's leading involvement. The new trains will help offer accessible, reliable, affordable and high quality public transport, connecting citizens with employment opportunities, social and educational infrastructure and the wider transportation network. 


The Bank's loan provides an important contribution to the funding of the borrower's ambitious top-climate action-rated capex programme for a modern train fleet. Thus, it supports the diversification and stability of the borrower's funding base. The very long maturity is of distinct value, matching the 30 years' economic life span of the underlying rolling stock assets rather than the much shorter validity of the borrower's current existing Public Service Contracts for regional public transport.




Environmental aspects
Procurement

The investment proposed under the project does not fall under either Annex I or Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment Directive 2011/92/EU as manufacturing of rail rolling stock is not included in either list. The need of EIA and/or assessment according to the Habitats Directive for associated facilities (e.g. maintenance workshops, depots or infrastructure) and the arrangements for the scrapping of the replaced rolling stock will be analysed during the appraisal. The project is expected to have a positive environmental impact by helping the railways to maintain or even enlarge modal share in key sections of the passenger market that are most appropriately met by rail.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2014/25/EU) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
21 December 2022
20 June 2023
Related documents
24/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DINO DOPPELSTOCKTRIEBZUEGE

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DINO DOPPELSTOCKTRIEBZUEGE
Publication Date
24 Dec 2022
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
155439311
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20200706
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Austria
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
24/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DINO DOPPELSTOCKTRIEBZUEGE
Other links
Summary sheet
DINO DOPPELSTOCKTRIEBZUEGE
Data sheet
DINO DOPPELSTOCKTRIEBZUEGE

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Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
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The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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