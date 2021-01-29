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KOZANI 230MW PV

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 33,015,050
Countries
Sector(s)
Greece : € 33,015,050
Energy : € 33,015,050
Signature date(s)
4/12/2023 : € 2,054,636
4/12/2023 : € 2,424,414
21/12/2022 : € 28,536,000
Other links
Related public register
24/02/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - KOZANI 230MW PV - Σύνδεσμος μελετών περιβαλλοντικών επιπτώσεων
Related public register
11/02/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - KOZANI 230MW PV - Link to Environmental Impact Studies
Related public register
01/04/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - KOZANI 230MW PV
Related public register
17/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - KOZANI 230MW PV
Related public register
29/04/2026 - Environmental Impact Assessment - KOZANI 230MW PV - EIS -Iliaka Parka Ditikis Makedonias 1
Related public register
29/04/2026 - Environmental Impact Assessment - KOZANI 230MW PV - EIS- Iliaka Parka Ditikis Makedonias 2
Related public register
29/04/2026 - Environmental Impact Assessment - KOZANI 230MW PV - EIS- Iliako Velos 1
Related press
Greece: InvestEU - EIB backs PPC Renewables for 230MWp capacity solar farms to increase renewable energy production and support just transition efforts in Greece’s Western Macedonia region

Summary sheet

Release date
29 January 2021
Status
Reference
Signed | 21/12/2022
20200644
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
KOZANI 230MW PV
PPC RENEWABLES SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 33 million
EUR 143 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

The project comprises the development, construction and operation of three solar photovoltaic (PV) plants with a total installed capacity of ca 230MWp, in Kozani, West Macedonia prefecture, Greece.

The project will promote the security of supply in a cohesion region, through renewable energy resources, contributing towards combatting climate change and its impacts. The development of solar energy supports EU and national targets for renewable energy generation and contributes to the Bank's renewable energy, energy efficiency, as well as climate action objectives (climate change mitigation). The PV plants will be installed at the Lignite Center of Western Macedonia, in the Prefecture of Kozani, Greece.

Additionality and Impact

Financing this project supports Greek and European efforts for the promotion of electricity generation from renewable energy sources and a just transition. It is fully aligned with EIB policies related to renewable energy and climate change mitigation. The project is one of the largest PV projects developed in Greece, located in the Lignite Center of Western Macedonia, and has secured one of the lowest feed-in-premium tariffs encountered in Greece. Therefore, electricity consumers and the environment are expected to benefit, as are workers in the just transition region that will be able to benefit from new employment opportunities. The project will thus help address multiple market failures and improve social and economic cohesion in Western Macedonia and Greece.
The Bank is contributing to the fulfilment of the above public policy goals, the implementation of the specific project and the strategy of the promoter by providing a long-term debt facility at optimal terms under a limited recourse Project Finance structure. This financing structure / method is for the first time implemented by the promoter and a successful outcome with the assistance of the Bank, its co-lenders and their advisors will strengthen the capacity of the company to manage complex projects and financing methods, diversifying thus its funding sources for implementing its overall ambitious strategic plan.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

All the project components (PV plants, ancillary facilities) fall under Annex II of the EIA Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EC, and have been screened-in by the competent authorities. The environmental impact assessments (EIA) have been completed and the relevant environmental permits have been issued. The environmental procedure followed for the project and the compliance with the relevant EU Directives, specifically Habitats and Birds Directives (92/43/EEC and 2009/147/EC respectively), will be reviewed during the appraisal.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for implementation of the project have been tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2014/24/EU / 2014/25/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC), as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Related documents
24/02/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - KOZANI 230MW PV - Σύνδεσμος μελετών περιβαλλοντικών επιπτώσεων
11/02/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - KOZANI 230MW PV - Link to Environmental Impact Studies
01/04/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - KOZANI 230MW PV
17/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - KOZANI 230MW PV
29/04/2026 - Environmental Impact Assessment - KOZANI 230MW PV - EIS -Iliaka Parka Ditikis Makedonias 1
29/04/2026 - Environmental Impact Assessment - KOZANI 230MW PV - EIS- Iliaka Parka Ditikis Makedonias 2
29/04/2026 - Environmental Impact Assessment - KOZANI 230MW PV - EIS- Iliako Velos 1
Other links
Related press
Greece: InvestEU - EIB backs PPC Renewables for 230MWp capacity solar farms to increase renewable energy production and support just transition efforts in Greece’s Western Macedonia region

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - KOZANI 230MW PV - Σύνδεσμος μελετών περιβαλλοντικών επιπτώσεων
Publication Date
24 Feb 2021
Document language
Greek
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
138934443
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20200644
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Greece
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - KOZANI 230MW PV - Link to Environmental Impact Studies
Publication Date
11 Feb 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
138594936
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20200644
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Greece
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - KOZANI 230MW PV
Publication Date
1 Apr 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
133986828
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20200644
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Greece
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - KOZANI 230MW PV
Publication Date
17 Dec 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
233428009
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20200644
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Greece
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental Impact Assessment - KOZANI 230MW PV - EIS -Iliaka Parka Ditikis Makedonias 1
Publication Date
29 Apr 2026
Document language
Greek
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
262195632
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental Impact Assessment
Project Number
20200644
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Greece
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental Impact Assessment - KOZANI 230MW PV - EIS- Iliaka Parka Ditikis Makedonias 2
Publication Date
29 Apr 2026
Document language
Greek
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
262147429
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental Impact Assessment
Project Number
20200644
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Greece
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental Impact Assessment - KOZANI 230MW PV - EIS- Iliako Velos 1
Publication Date
29 Apr 2026
Document language
Greek
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
263523955
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental Impact Assessment
Project Number
20200644
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Greece
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
24/02/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - KOZANI 230MW PV - Σύνδεσμος μελετών περιβαλλοντικών επιπτώσεων
Related public register
11/02/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - KOZANI 230MW PV - Link to Environmental Impact Studies
Related public register
01/04/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - KOZANI 230MW PV
Related public register
17/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - KOZANI 230MW PV
Related public register
29/04/2026 - Environmental Impact Assessment - KOZANI 230MW PV - EIS -Iliaka Parka Ditikis Makedonias 1
Related public register
29/04/2026 - Environmental Impact Assessment - KOZANI 230MW PV - EIS- Iliaka Parka Ditikis Makedonias 2
Related public register
29/04/2026 - Environmental Impact Assessment - KOZANI 230MW PV - EIS- Iliako Velos 1
Other links
Summary sheet
KOZANI 230MW PV
Data sheet
KOZANI 230MW PV
Related press
Greece: InvestEU - EIB backs PPC Renewables for 230MWp capacity solar farms to increase renewable energy production and support just transition efforts in Greece’s Western Macedonia region

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Greece: InvestEU - EIB backs PPC Renewables for 230MWp capacity solar farms to increase renewable energy production and support just transition efforts in Greece’s Western Macedonia region
Other links
Related public register
24/02/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - KOZANI 230MW PV - Σύνδεσμος μελετών περιβαλλοντικών επιπτώσεων
Related public register
11/02/2021 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - KOZANI 230MW PV - Link to Environmental Impact Studies
Related public register
01/04/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - KOZANI 230MW PV
Related public register
17/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - KOZANI 230MW PV
Related public register
29/04/2026 - Environmental Impact Assessment - KOZANI 230MW PV - EIS -Iliaka Parka Ditikis Makedonias 1
Related public register
29/04/2026 - Environmental Impact Assessment - KOZANI 230MW PV - EIS- Iliaka Parka Ditikis Makedonias 2
Related public register
29/04/2026 - Environmental Impact Assessment - KOZANI 230MW PV - EIS- Iliako Velos 1

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

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Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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