Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

AB SCIENCE (COVID-19) (IDFF)

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 15,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
France : € 15,000,000
Services : € 15,000,000
Signature date(s)
27/11/2020 : € 15,000,000
Other links
Related public register
10/03/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AB SCIENCE (COVID-19) (IDFF)

Summary sheet

Release date
27 January 2021
Status
Reference
Signed | 27/11/2020
20200634
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
AB SCIENCE (COVID-19) (IDFF)
AB SCIENCE SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 15 million
EUR 35 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Services - Professional, scientific and technical activities
Description
Objectives

The project finances the borrower's expenditures over the next three years related to Masitinib and its analogues against COVID-19 (non-clinical and clinical studies, drug manufacturing including stock piling, related regulatory expenses, related general and administrative (G&A) expenses).The project will be implemented from Paris, France.

The project finances the borrower's expenditures over the next three years related to Masitinib and its analogues against COVID-19 (non-clinical and clinical studies, drug manufacturing including stock piling, related regulatory expenses, related G&A expenses).The project will be implemented from Paris, France. The company's innovative approach might prevent complications linked to severe pulmonary inflammation and thrombotic events potentially leading to death. It also aims to reduce the burden on intensive care units and more invasive treatment options. By co-investing in the project, the Bank contributes to improving healthcare, whilst also fostering the generation of European scientific knowledge and acumen, preserving and cultivating highly skilled employment opportunities.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project mainly concerns investments in research and development (R&D) that are expected to be carried out in existing facilities already authorised for the same purpose and would therefore not require an environmental impact assessment (EIA) under the Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. Full environmental details will be verified during the appraisal.

The Promoter is a private company, not operating in the utilities sector and does not have the status of a contracting authority; thus the project is not covered by the EU directives on procurement. However, the Promoter's procurement procedures are expected to be in line with EIB guidelines for private sector projects. Details will be assessed during the project's due diligence.

Related documents
10/03/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AB SCIENCE (COVID-19) (IDFF)

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AB SCIENCE (COVID-19) (IDFF)
Publication Date
10 Mar 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
134696131
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20200634
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
10/03/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AB SCIENCE (COVID-19) (IDFF)
Other links
Summary sheet
AB SCIENCE (COVID-19) (IDFF)
Data sheet
AB SCIENCE (COVID-19) (IDFF)

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications