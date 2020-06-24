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RIPOSTE SANITAIRE COVID-19 BENIN

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 30,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Benin : € 30,000,000
Health : € 30,000,000
Signature date(s)
27/11/2020 : € 30,000,000
Other links
Related press
Benin: EUR 140 million EIB backing for COVID-19 health resilience and climate action
Parent project
ACP COVID-19 HEALTH AND ECONOMIC RESILIENCE

Summary sheet

Release date
16 September 2020
Status
Reference
Signed | 27/11/2020
20200624
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
RIPOSTE SANITAIRE COVID-19 BENIN
REPUBLIQUE DU BENIN
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 30 million
EUR 33 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Health - Human health and social work activities
Description
Objectives

The project aims to mitigate the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic by providing finance to the Republic of Benin for a range of eligible measures to support the health emergency response and pandemic preparedness interventions under the country's COVID-19 health response plan.

The objective of the operation is to help the Government of Benin to meet emergency needs in the health sector directly related to the COVID-19 pandemic in line with the Government's "Preparedness and response plan to COVID-19 in Benin (March-August 2020)." The project is key, first, to save human lives and second, to respond to the emergency and prepare the system for a likely possible further escalation and spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in Benin.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The Bank will require that the Promoter ensure that the implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Environmental and Social Principles and Standards.

The Bank will require that the Promoter ensure that the implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.

Comments

The project will contribute to the achievement of Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 3 (Good Health and Well-Being), to which both the EU and the EIB are fully committed.

Related projects
Parent project
ACP COVID-19 HEALTH AND ECONOMIC RESILIENCE
Other links
Related press
Benin: EUR 140 million EIB backing for COVID-19 health resilience and climate action

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Benin: EUR 140 million EIB backing for COVID-19 health resilience and climate action
Other links
Parent project
ACP COVID-19 HEALTH AND ECONOMIC RESILIENCE

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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