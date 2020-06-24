RIPOSTE SANITAIRE COVID-19 BENIN

Summary sheet
The project aims to mitigate the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic by providing finance to the Republic of Benin for a range of eligible measures to support the health emergency response and pandemic preparedness interventions under the country's COVID-19 health response plan.
The objective of the operation is to help the Government of Benin to meet emergency needs in the health sector directly related to the COVID-19 pandemic in line with the Government's "Preparedness and response plan to COVID-19 in Benin (March-August 2020)." The project is key, first, to save human lives and second, to respond to the emergency and prepare the system for a likely possible further escalation and spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in Benin.
The Bank will require that the Promoter ensure that the implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Environmental and Social Principles and Standards.
The Bank will require that the Promoter ensure that the implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.
The project will contribute to the achievement of Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 3 (Good Health and Well-Being), to which both the EU and the EIB are fully committed.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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