AGC COVID 19 RDI 2021-2024

Summary sheet
The project aims at financing AGC Europe research, development and innovation (RDI) projects in relation to the development of innovative glass products and more sustainable production processes.
The project comprises the Promoter's research, development and innovation (RDI) operational and capital expenditures related to flat glass manufacturing and processing for automotive, architectural and industrial applications. This RDI focuses on energy-efficient glass solutions. The project will further strengthen the proprietary know-how of a European promoter in the field of sustainable glass production and innovative applications which will drive the productivity, competitiveness and environmental sustainability of the company.
The research and development (R&D) activities will be managed and carried out in already existing and authorised R&D facilities. As the project will not result in a change to the authorised scope of the RDI facilities, the project is not subject to the Environmental Impact Assessment Directive – Directive 2014/52/EU amending Directive 2011/92/EU. All environmental and social aspects will be assessed in detail during due diligence.
The Promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having a status of a contracting entity, and is thus not subject to EU rules on public procurement.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.