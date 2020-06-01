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AGC COVID 19 RDI 2021-2024

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 140,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Germany : € 4,480,000
France : € 5,180,000
Belgium : € 130,340,000
Industry : € 140,000,000
Signature date(s)
21/12/2020 : € 4,480,000
21/12/2020 : € 5,180,000
21/12/2020 : € 130,340,000
Other links
Related public register
11/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AGC COVID 19 RDI 2021-2024

Summary sheet

Release date
21 September 2020
Status
Reference
Signed | 21/12/2020
20200601
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
AGC COVID 19 RDI 2021-2024
AGC GLASS EUROPE
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 140 million
EUR 162 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project aims at financing AGC Europe research, development and innovation (RDI) projects in relation to the development of innovative glass products and more sustainable production processes.

The project comprises the Promoter's research, development and innovation (RDI) operational and capital expenditures related to flat glass manufacturing and processing for automotive, architectural and industrial applications. This RDI focuses on energy-efficient glass solutions. The project will further strengthen the proprietary know-how of a European promoter in the field of sustainable glass production and innovative applications which will drive the productivity, competitiveness and environmental sustainability of the company.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The research and development (R&D) activities will be managed and carried out in already existing and authorised R&D facilities. As the project will not result in a change to the authorised scope of the RDI facilities, the project is not subject to the Environmental Impact Assessment Directive – Directive 2014/52/EU amending Directive 2011/92/EU. All environmental and social aspects will be assessed in detail during due diligence.

The Promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having a status of a contracting entity, and is thus not subject to EU rules on public procurement.

Related documents
11/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AGC COVID 19 RDI 2021-2024

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AGC COVID 19 RDI 2021-2024
Publication Date
11 Dec 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
131971036
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20200601
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Belgium
France
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
11/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AGC COVID 19 RDI 2021-2024
Other links
Summary sheet
AGC COVID 19 RDI 2021-2024
Data sheet
AGC COVID 19 RDI 2021-2024

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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