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DRAEGERWERK MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY RDI II - COVID19

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 100,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Germany : € 100,000,000
Industry : € 100,000,000
Signature date(s)
14/04/2021 : € 100,000,000
Other links
Related public register
05/05/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DRAEGERWERK MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY RDI II - COVID19
Related public register
30/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - DRAEGERWERK MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY RDI II - COVID19
Related EFSI register
19/05/2021 - DRAEGERWERK MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY RDI II - COVID19

Summary sheet

Release date
3 May 2021
Status
Reference
Signed | 14/04/2021
20200592
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
DRAEGERWERK MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY RDI II - COVID19
DRAEGERWERK AG & CO KGAA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 100 million
EUR 225 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the Promoter's corporate research and development (R&D) programme in its medical division for the period 2021-2023, with a particular focus on connected health devices.

The project's emphasis on connected health devices follows the trend of therapy automation in hospitals through diagnostic and therapeutic assistance systems. Since the outbreak of COVID-19, the relevance and demand for connected health devices has significantly increased.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project concerns investments in research and development that are expected to be carried out in existing facilities, already authorised, and which would therefore not require an environmental impact assessment (EIA) 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EC. Full environmental details will be verified during the appraisal.

The Promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector, and is thus not covered by EU directives on procurement.

Related documents
05/05/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DRAEGERWERK MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY RDI II - COVID19
30/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - DRAEGERWERK MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY RDI II - COVID19
19/05/2021 - DRAEGERWERK MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY RDI II - COVID19

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DRAEGERWERK MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY RDI II - COVID19
Publication Date
5 May 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
133659257
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20200592
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - DRAEGERWERK MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY RDI II - COVID19
Publication Date
30 Nov 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
214178938
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20200592
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
scoreboard - DRAEGERWERK MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY RDI II - COVID19
Publication Date
12 May 2021
Document Language
English
Main Topic
lending
Document Number
141655974
Document Focus
EFSI legal requirements
Document Type
Scoreboard
Project Number
20200592
Last update
19 May 2021
Sector(s)
Industry
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
05/05/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DRAEGERWERK MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY RDI II - COVID19
Related public register
30/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - DRAEGERWERK MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY RDI II - COVID19
Related EFSI register
19/05/2021 - DRAEGERWERK MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY RDI II - COVID19
Other links
Summary sheet
DRAEGERWERK MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY RDI II - COVID19
Data sheet
DRAEGERWERK MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY RDI II - COVID19

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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