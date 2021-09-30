CARL ZEISS RDI FINANCING

Summary sheet
The project, to be implemented in the Promoter's location in Oberkochen (Germany), relates to the investments in research, development and innovation (RDI) activities to further develop the current EUV (extreme ultraviolet) based semiconductor lithography technology.
The RDI will support the development of the next generation of lithography projection systems with improved features.
The project contributes to the policy objective of R&D. It concerns private sector investments in R&D activities in the field of optical systems for advanced semiconductor production equipment. These activities include the development of new processes and technologies that are at the forefront of technological development in the industry. They require long-term commitment in terms of research inputs, while the outcome and ultimate commercialization of the research projects are highly uncertain. The project is expected to generate significant positive knowledge externalities (through normal turnover of skilled staff; cooperation with public researchers; and R&D-collaboration with suppliers and customers; contribution to shifting the technology frontier in a key digital technology) that will lead to economic returns to society that exceed those to the private investor. The resulting wedge between private and social rates of return on investing in R&D in turn leads to aggregate underinvestment relative to levels that would be socially optimal. The promoter has a positive track-record, stable and experienced management team, good R&D and manufacturing capabilities and in-depth understanding of market needs and drivers, all of which will support project implementation, results delivery and address the market failures.In addition, diversification of funding sources and the support of a stable and reliable long-term lender during turbulent times were among the promoter's motivations for seeking EIB financing, offering clear added value.
Semiconductor equipment RDI and manufacturing facilities are not specifically covered by Annexes I & II of the EIA Directive. Therefore neither an environmental impact assessment (EIA) nor a screening will be needed as per Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU.
The Promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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