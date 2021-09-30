CARL ZEISS RDI FINANCING

The project contributes to the policy objective of R&D. It concerns private sector investments in R&D activities in the field of optical systems for advanced semiconductor production equipment. These activities include the development of new processes and technologies that are at the forefront of technological development in the industry. They require long-term commitment in terms of research inputs, while the outcome and ultimate commercialization of the research projects are highly uncertain. The project is expected to generate significant positive knowledge externalities (through normal turnover of skilled staff; cooperation with public researchers; and R&D-collaboration with suppliers and customers; contribution to shifting the technology frontier in a key digital technology) that will lead to economic returns to society that exceed those to the private investor. The resulting wedge between private and social rates of return on investing in R&D in turn leads to aggregate underinvestment relative to levels that would be socially optimal. The promoter has a positive track-record, stable and experienced management team, good R&D and manufacturing capabilities and in-depth understanding of market needs and drivers, all of which will support project implementation, results delivery and address the market failures.In addition, diversification of funding sources and the support of a stable and reliable long-term lender during turbulent times were among the promoter's motivations for seeking EIB financing, offering clear added value.