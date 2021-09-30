Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

CARL ZEISS RDI FINANCING

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 220,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Germany : € 220,000,000
Industry : € 220,000,000
Signature date(s)
30/09/2021 : € 220,000,000
Other links
Related public register
12/11/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CARL ZEISS RDI FINANCING
Related public register
30/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - CARL ZEISS RDI FINANCING

Summary sheet

Release date
10 November 2021
Status
Reference
Signed | 30/09/2021
20200568
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
CARL ZEISS RDI FINANCING
CARL ZEISS AG
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 220 million
EUR 479 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project, to be implemented in the Promoter's location in Oberkochen (Germany), relates to the investments in research, development and innovation (RDI) activities to further develop the current EUV (extreme ultraviolet) based semiconductor lithography technology.

The RDI will support the development of the next generation of lithography projection systems with improved features.

Additionality and Impact

The project contributes to the policy objective of R&D. It concerns private sector investments in R&D activities in the field of optical systems for advanced semiconductor production equipment. These activities include the development of new processes and technologies that are at the forefront of technological development in the industry. They require long-term commitment in terms of research inputs, while the outcome and ultimate commercialization of the research projects are highly uncertain. The project is expected to generate significant positive knowledge externalities (through normal turnover of skilled staff; cooperation with public researchers; and R&D-collaboration with suppliers and customers; contribution to shifting the technology frontier in a key digital technology) that will lead to economic returns to society that exceed those to the private investor. The resulting wedge between private and social rates of return on investing in R&D in turn leads to aggregate underinvestment relative to levels that would be socially optimal. The promoter has a positive track-record, stable and experienced management team, good R&D and manufacturing capabilities and in-depth understanding of market needs and drivers, all of which will support project implementation, results delivery and address the market failures.In addition, diversification of funding sources and the support of a stable and reliable long-term lender during turbulent times were among the promoter's motivations for seeking EIB financing, offering clear added value.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Semiconductor equipment RDI and manufacturing facilities are not specifically covered by Annexes I & II of the EIA Directive. Therefore neither an environmental impact assessment (EIA) nor a screening will be needed as per Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU.

The Promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions.

Related documents
12/11/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CARL ZEISS RDI FINANCING
30/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - CARL ZEISS RDI FINANCING

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CARL ZEISS RDI FINANCING
Publication Date
12 Nov 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
141784176
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20200568
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - CARL ZEISS RDI FINANCING
Publication Date
30 Dec 2025
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
255762350
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20200568
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
12/11/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CARL ZEISS RDI FINANCING
Related public register
30/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - CARL ZEISS RDI FINANCING
Other links
Summary sheet
CARL ZEISS RDI FINANCING
Data sheet
CARL ZEISS RDI FINANCING

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications