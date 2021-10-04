REGION AUVERGNE RHONE ALPES - MATERIEL ROULANT

Summary sheet
Acquisition jusqu'à 46 rames électriques (et équipements associés) ainsi que la construction de deux nouveaux dépôts et rénovation/modernisation des infrastructures ferroviaires en ligne et en gare nécessaires à l'amélioration de la qualité et l'augmentation de la capacité des services ferroviaires régionaux voyageurs en Région Rhône-Alpes Auvergne.
L'opération s'inscrit dans le cadre du développement des dessertes ferroviaires et du renforcement de la qualité de service (notamment de la disponibilité du matériel roulant) en région Rhône-Alpes Auvergne (RAA), objectifs fixés dans la convention de service public ferroviaire régional de transport de voyageurs entre la Région Auvergne Rhône-Alpes et l'opérateur régional SNCF Mobilités sur la période 2017-2022. L'opération répond aux priorités définies par la Région dans son schéma régional d'aménagement, de développement durable et d'égalité des territoires de la Région Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes schéma régional d'aménagement, de développement durable et d'égalité des territoires (SRADDET) pour prévenir et lutter contre les effets du dérèglement climatique s'articulant entre autre sur le report vers les transports collectifs. Le nouveau matériel roulant va ainsi permettre d'améliorer le service et la capacité d'accueil des trains en faveur des voyageurs des trains régionaux (en particulier sur les services en relation avec la Suisse) tout en assurant le renouvellement du parc en fin de vie et une augmentation de l'offre de transport.
The project is part of a wider plan of the Region Auvergne Rhone Alpes (AURA) in France
aimed at promoting use of rail transport by renewing its fleet and upgrading and renovating
stations across the Regions' rail network. It consists of acquisition of 19 Electric Multiple Units
for regional service on the Lyon railway node as well as 27 Electric Multiple Units to be used
for regional services and cross-border connections with Switzerland on the Annemasse network
node. The acquisition completes the rolling stock ordered by CFF, the Swiss railway operator
for the cross-border Leman Express network, the largest cross-border railway network in
Europe.
The project includes also the construction of two maintenance depots in Saint-Etienne and
Annemasse and associated services facilities, the upgrade of one existing parking facility as
well as some minor infrastructure works mainly on the last-mile access to the depots. In
addition, station improvements turning first and second-tier stations in multimodal hubs along
the Léman Express network in Haute-Savoie (France) and platforms extensions in 18 railway
stations around the saturated Lyon railway node, necessary to introduce longer trains on the busiest corridors in Region AURA are included in the project. These components will allow a substantial improvement of the existing services after 2024.
The Region Auvergne Rhône Alpes (AURA) rail network is the second busiest regional rail network in France. The project is part of the on-going development of the regional rolling stock replacement strategy and provides not only value for money but also an opportunity to leverage efficiency gains and secure cost savings on both sides of the wheel-rail interface in a context of public sector funding constraints at both the national and local level. The project will also lead by example through introducing modern train operation practices in addition to working towards more efficient delivery of service by tailoring the rolling stock specification and associated infrastructure improvements to the congested nature of the region AURA network through the introduction of longer trains.
EIB financing support will allow the regional and cross-border railway services to accommodate sustained mid-term growth and operational needs essential to a post-COVID sustainable mobility in the Region AURA and in particular around the two main growing metropolises Lyon and Geneva and their respective influence areas.
The project generates very good economic and social benefits, e.g. by reducing travel times (in relation with Geneva) and maintaining travel time (in relation with Lyon) and by offering improved quality (higher comfort, improved reliability), safety and better access for persons with reduced mobility. The shift of passenger traffic to rail addresses market failures by minimizing a number of transport externalities and environmental externalities.
Therefore, the project supports the Bank's priority lending objectives related to transport and climate action. It will extend EIB financing to regional rail passenger projects in Europe, a sector that will require significant additional funding over the coming years, in order to achieve the overall EU's objective of cutting greenhouse gas emissions by 55% by 2030 as set in its "Fit for 55" package.
The project also supports a number of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and in particular SDG 11 "Sustainable cities and communities", SDG 3 "Good health and well-being" and SDG 12 "SDG 12 "Responsible consumption and production".
The specific benefits provided by EIB's contribution to the Borrower entail a financial benefit as well as fully customized terms/loan profile with long tenors. This is valuable as the assets necessary for railway operations have long life and the benefits from these assets materialize over long time. Finally, EIB financing is a strong signal to other financiers and contributes to the diversification of the borrower's funding structure in terms of maturity profile and financier base.
Le matériel roulant ferroviaire ne relève pas de l'Annexe I ou de l'Annexe II de la directive 2011/92/UE concernant l'évaluation des incidences de certains projets publics et privés sur l'environnement. Le besoin d'une évaluation des incidences sur l'environnement (EIE) des éventuelles composantes d'infrastructures et/ou autres investissements associées au projet (dépôts et ateliers de maintenance, etc), ainsi que d'une évaluation selon la directive Habitats, sera étudié ainsi que l'EIE réalisée, le cas échéant, au cours de l'instruction. Les modalités de gestion et de retraitement du matériel roulant éventuellement remplacé, en fin de vie, seront également vérifiées durant l'instruction. Une analyse plus détaillée des aspects environnementaux sera consolidée lors de l'instruction finale du projet.
En tant qu'autorité publique des transports, la Région Rhône-Alpes Auvergne est tenue de respecter les procédures de passation des marchés publics, en conformité avec les textes du droit français, issus de la transposition des directives communautaires. La conformité avec la réglementation sera évaluée de manière plus approfondie pendant l'instruction du projet.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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