COLLECTIVITES FRANCE VS COVID19 BOUCHES DU RHONE

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Health - Human health and social work activities
- Composite infrastructure - Construction
Financement des besoins d'investissement complémentaires du département des Bouches-du-Rhône afin d'atténuer des effets de la crise COVID-19 sur les plans sanitaire, social et économique. Prêt-cadre sous prêt-programme COLLECTIVITES France VS COVID-19 (2020-0318).
Le projet a pour objectif de financer les dépenses du Département destinées à faire face aux conséquences de la crise sanitaire en termes de protection de la population et de continuité, dans des conditions sécurisées, des services publics, ainsi qu'à mettre en œuvre les investissements liés à ces circonstances particulières. Il finance certains investissements urgents des hôpitaux, des projets de recherche départementaux, le développement de la capacité de test ainsi que les équipements de protection de populations vulnérables. En parallèle, il soutient des investissements en faveur de la transition énergétique et de l'adaptation des services publics (mobilité verte, télétravail du personnel départemental, valorisation des patrimoines et domaines publics, performance énergétique des bâtiments).
Les bénéficiaires finaux devront se conformer à la législation nationale et européenne pertinente en vigueur. Une analyse plus détaillée des aspects environnementaux sera consolidée lors de l'affectation des opérations.
Le Département des Bouches-du-Rhône est tenu de respecter les procédures de passation des marchés publics, en conformité avec les textes du droit français, issus de la transposition des directives communautaires. La conformité avec la réglementation sera évaluée de manière plus approfondie lors de l'affectation des opérations.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
General enquiries and comments
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Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
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Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.