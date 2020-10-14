COLLECTIVITES FRANCE VS COVID 19 GRENOBLE

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Urban development - Construction
Financement des besoins d'investissements complémentaires de Grenoble Alpes Métropole afin d'atténuer les effets de la crise sur le plan sanitaire, social et économique – prêt-cadre sous prêt-programme COLLECTIVITES France VS COVID-19 (2020-0318).
Le projet a pour objectif de contribuer à la mise en œuvre du plan d'investissement pluriannuel de la Métropole, en matière de transition écologique et énergétique (efficacité énergétique, économie circulaire, etc.), de mobilité urbaine (multimodalité, transport ferroviaire, développement du vélo), rénovation urbaine de quartiers en difficulté sociale, prévention des risques naturels. le projet comprend une action spécifique COVID-19 avec le Fonds de solidarité métropolitain mesures post confinement pour les petites et moyennes entreprises.
Les bénéficiaires finaux devront se conformer à la législation nationale et européenne pertinente en vigueur. Une analyse plus détaillée des aspects environnementaux sera consolidée lors de l'affectation des opérations.
Grenoble Alpes Métropole est tenue de respecter les procédures de passation des marchés publics, en conformité avec les textes du droit français, issus de la transposition des directives communautaires. La conformité avec la réglementation sera évaluée de manière plus approfondie lors de l'affectation des opérations.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
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