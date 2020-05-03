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CAIXABANK ENERGY EFFICIENCY PF4EE CA

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 4,800,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Spain : € 4,800,000
Energy : € 960,000
Industry : € 3,840,000
Signature date(s)
22/03/2021 : € 960,000
22/03/2021 : € 3,840,000

Summary sheet

Release date
27 October 2020
Status
Reference
Signed | 22/03/2021
20200503
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
CAIXABANK ENERGY EFFICIENCY PF4EE CA
BANKIA SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 5 million
EUR 40 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Guarantee to Bankia under the Private Financing for Energy Efficiency programme (PF4EE) to support energy retrofits in existing buildings in Spain.

The intermediated loan to Bankia will finance energy efficiency projects primarily promoted by homeowner associations located in Spain.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

This operation intends to bring environmental benefits by supporting projects that reduce energy consumption and help to mitigate climate change. The individual schemes to be financed are small and are expected to have very limited negative environmental impacts. Given the scale, location and nature of the sub-projects, an environmental impact assessment (EIA), as defined under the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU, is normally not required. The Bank has assessed the capacity and procedures of the Financial Intermediary to ensure compliance with national and European environmental and biodiversity regulations of the individual schemes as well as its capacity to support the Bank's Public Disclosure Policy, which aims at facilitating access by the public to environmentally relevant information.

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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