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WACKER CHEMIE SUSTAINABLE SOLUTIONS

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 290,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Germany : € 290,000,000
Industry : € 290,000,000
Signature date(s)
9/12/2020 : € 290,000,000
Other links
Related public register
26/01/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WACKER CHEMIE SUSTAINABLE SOLUTIONS
Related EFSI register
21/12/2020 - WACKER CHEMIE SUSTAINABLE SOLUTIONS
Related press
Germany: EIB provides €290 million to Wacker Chemie

Summary sheet

Release date
11 January 2021
Status
Reference
Signed | 09/12/2020
20200479
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
WACKER CHEMIE SUSTAINABLE SOLUTIONS
WACKER CHEMIE AG
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 290 million
EUR 605 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Financing of Wacker Chemie's research and development (R&D) activities in its different business divisions.

The EIB financing will support the Promoter's research and development programme for the upcoming four years. The research, development and innovation (RDI) programme has a strong focus on sustainability and circular economy; the topics will cover raw material, energy and water efficiency, renewable raw materials, use of CO2 as raw material through carbon capture and usage, production of biodegradable materials, improvement of side-product recovery and circularity in existing and new solutions.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project concerns RDI activities that are not specifically mentioned under the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive and that will be carried out in existing facilities without changing their already authorised scope. The project will therefore not require an EIA under the directive 2014/52/EU amending directive 2011/92/EU.

The Promoter has been assessed by EIB as being a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having a status of a contracting entity, and thus is not subject to EU rules on public procurement.

Related documents
26/01/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WACKER CHEMIE SUSTAINABLE SOLUTIONS
21/12/2020 - WACKER CHEMIE SUSTAINABLE SOLUTIONS
Other links
Related press
Germany: EIB provides €290 million to Wacker Chemie

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WACKER CHEMIE SUSTAINABLE SOLUTIONS
Publication Date
26 Jan 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
133421434
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20200479
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
scoreboard - WACKER CHEMIE SUSTAINABLE SOLUTIONS
Publication Date
21 Dec 2020
Document Language
English
Main Topic
lending
Document Number
136135138
Document Focus
EFSI legal requirements
Document Type
Scoreboard
Project Number
20200479
Last update
21 Dec 2020
Sector(s)
Industry
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
26/01/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WACKER CHEMIE SUSTAINABLE SOLUTIONS
Related EFSI register
21/12/2020 - WACKER CHEMIE SUSTAINABLE SOLUTIONS
Other links
Summary sheet
WACKER CHEMIE SUSTAINABLE SOLUTIONS
Data sheet
WACKER CHEMIE SUSTAINABLE SOLUTIONS
Related press
Germany: EIB provides €290 million to Wacker Chemie

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Germany: EIB provides €290 million to Wacker Chemie
Other links
Related public register
26/01/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WACKER CHEMIE SUSTAINABLE SOLUTIONS
Related EFSI register
21/12/2020 - WACKER CHEMIE SUSTAINABLE SOLUTIONS

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications