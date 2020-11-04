GMP Energy Efficient Buildings

Summary sheet
Investments in the energy-efficient modernisation of office buildings and the construction of nearly-zero energy buildings (NZEB).
The project relates to the construction of two office nearly zero-energy buildings (NZEB) and building rehabilitation. The project contributes to the reduction of energy use and greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions as well as the promotion of the concept of energy building standards in Spain.
Given the relative scale, location and nature of the works in built-up urban areas, all of the works are deemed not to have any significant negative environmental or social impact. Exceptionally, a work may fall under 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. In these cases, the Bank will require the Promoter to act according to the provisions of the aforementioned Directive as transposed into national law leaving it to the competent authority to decide in line with the Directive whether an environmental impact assessment (EIA) procedure is needed or not. The Bank will review relevant permits, public consultations and authorisation processes during appraisal, including mitigation/compensation measures to be taken and any potential effects on nature conservation sites (Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and Birds Directive 2009/147/EC). Through the project, new NZEB buildings, as per the requirements of the Energy Performance Building Directive (EPBD 2018/844/EU amending the 2010/31/EU [Article 9(1)]), will be constructed which will, after completion, reduce energy consumption and pollutant emissions compared to the business-as-usual scenario (in compliance with the current regulation). The EPBD requires that from 2019 onwards, all public buildings and from 2021 all buildings will need to be NZEB.
The Promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if after the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the Promoter is after all subject to EU public procurement legislation (Directive 2004/17/EC)], then the Bank would require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2004/17/EC, where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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