GMP Energy Efficient Buildings

Given the relative scale, location and nature of the works in built-up urban areas, all of the works are deemed not to have any significant negative environmental or social impact. Exceptionally, a work may fall under 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. In these cases, the Bank will require the Promoter to act according to the provisions of the aforementioned Directive as transposed into national law leaving it to the competent authority to decide in line with the Directive whether an environmental impact assessment (EIA) procedure is needed or not. The Bank will review relevant permits, public consultations and authorisation processes during appraisal, including mitigation/compensation measures to be taken and any potential effects on nature conservation sites (Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and Birds Directive 2009/147/EC). Through the project, new NZEB buildings, as per the requirements of the Energy Performance Building Directive (EPBD 2018/844/EU amending the 2010/31/EU [Article 9(1)]), will be constructed which will, after completion, reduce energy consumption and pollutant emissions compared to the business-as-usual scenario (in compliance with the current regulation). The EPBD requires that from 2019 onwards, all public buildings and from 2021 all buildings will need to be NZEB.