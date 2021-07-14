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ELECTRICA DISTRIBUTION NETWORK UPGRADE

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 225,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Romania : € 225,000,000
Energy : € 225,000,000
Signature date(s)
8/05/2024 : € 15,000,000
7/12/2021 : € 90,000,000
14/07/2021 : € 120,000,000
Other links
Related public register
01/02/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ELECTRICA DISTRIBUTION NETWORK UPGRADE
Related public register
24/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ELECTRICA DISTRIBUTION NETWORK UPGRADE
Related press
Romania: EIB confirms EUR 120 million support for the distribution operator of Electrica Group to upgrade electricity distribution networks, deploy advanced meters and accelerate renewable energy use across Romania

Summary sheet

Release date
26 July 2021
Status
Reference
Signed | 14/07/2021
20200391
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ELECTRICA DISTRIBUTION NETWORK UPGRADE
DISTRIBUTIE ENERGIE ELECTRICA ROMANIA SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 225 million
EUR 300 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

The investment programme comprises a large number of schemes for the reinforcement and modernisation of the electricity distribution network in Romania. It encompasses high, medium and low voltage electricity distribution schemes, including the deployment of advanced meters.

The project will allow the Promoter to improve the reliability of electricity supply, to reduce network losses, to connect new users and to improve the overall operational efficiency of the electricity distribution system.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The high voltage programme schemes have the potential for some adverse environmental impacts. Environmental impact studies will be carried out as applicable and mitigating and/or compensation measures will be applied as necessary.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been and will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2014/25/EU where applicable), as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Related documents
01/02/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ELECTRICA DISTRIBUTION NETWORK UPGRADE
24/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ELECTRICA DISTRIBUTION NETWORK UPGRADE
Other links
Related press
Romania: EIB confirms EUR 120 million support for the distribution operator of Electrica Group to upgrade electricity distribution networks, deploy advanced meters and accelerate renewable energy use across Romania

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ELECTRICA DISTRIBUTION NETWORK UPGRADE
Publication Date
1 Feb 2022
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
139831913
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20200391
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Romania
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ELECTRICA DISTRIBUTION NETWORK UPGRADE
Publication Date
24 Dec 2025
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
254662701
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20200391
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Romania
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
01/02/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ELECTRICA DISTRIBUTION NETWORK UPGRADE
Related public register
24/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ELECTRICA DISTRIBUTION NETWORK UPGRADE
Other links
Summary sheet
ELECTRICA DISTRIBUTION NETWORK UPGRADE
Data sheet
ELECTRICA DISTRIBUTION NETWORK UPGRADE
Related press
Romania: EIB confirms EUR 120 million support for the distribution operator of Electrica Group to upgrade electricity distribution networks, deploy advanced meters and accelerate renewable energy use across Romania

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Romania: EIB confirms EUR 120 million support for the distribution operator of Electrica Group to upgrade electricity distribution networks, deploy advanced meters and accelerate renewable energy use across Romania
Other links
Related public register
01/02/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ELECTRICA DISTRIBUTION NETWORK UPGRADE
Related public register
24/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ELECTRICA DISTRIBUTION NETWORK UPGRADE

Photogallery

Electrica Distribution Network Upgrade
Electrica Distribution Network Upgrade
©EIB

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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