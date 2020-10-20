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AVE MADRID-SEVILLA RENEWAL AND ERTMS DEPLOYMENT

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 90,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Spain : € 90,000,000
Transport : € 90,000,000
Signature date(s)
25/03/2022 : € 90,000,000
Other links
Related public register
20/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AVE MADRID-SEVILLA RENEWAL AND ERTMS DEPLOYMENT - Planos
Related public register
20/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AVE MADRID-SEVILLA RENEWAL AND ERTMS DEPLOYMENT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
Related public register
20/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AVE MADRID-SEVILLA RENEWAL AND ERTMS DEPLOYMENT - Estudio de Ruido
Related public register
20/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AVE MADRID-SEVILLA RENEWAL AND ERTMS DEPLOYMENT - Reportaje Fotográfico
Related public register
20/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AVE MADRID-SEVILLA RENEWAL AND ERTMS DEPLOYMENT - Afección a Red Natura 2000
Related public register
20/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AVE MADRID-SEVILLA RENEWAL AND ERTMS DEPLOYMENT - Consultas
Related public register
20/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AVE MADRID-SEVILLA RENEWAL AND ERTMS DEPLOYMENT - Documento de Síntesis
Related public register
20/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AVE MADRID-SEVILLA RENEWAL AND ERTMS DEPLOYMENT - Estudio de Corredores de Fauna
Related public register
25/11/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AVE MADRID-SEVILLA RENEWAL AND ERTMS DEPLOYMENT

Summary sheet

Release date
27 October 2020
Status
Reference
Signed | 25/03/2022
20200385
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
AVE MADRID-SEVILLA RENEWAL AND ERTMS DEPLOYMENT
ADIF ALTA VELOCIDAD
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 90 million
EUR 640 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists of the renewal of the high-speed railway line Madrid-Sevilla (470km), including renewal of civil works, tracks, electrification, signalling and telecoms, as well as deployment on the line of the European Railway Traffic Management System (ERTMS).

The project aims at renovating works and installations in the Madrid-Sevilla high speed railway line approaching the end of their design life, with the objective of maintaining the high availability, reliability and safety standards required for this type of infrastructure.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Some of the components included in the project may fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment Directive 2011/92/EU (as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU). The need for an environmental impact assessment (EIA) and / or assessment according to the Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC will be analysed during the appraisal.

The Bank will require that the Promoter ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been and will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/25/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Related documents
20/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AVE MADRID-SEVILLA RENEWAL AND ERTMS DEPLOYMENT - Planos
20/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AVE MADRID-SEVILLA RENEWAL AND ERTMS DEPLOYMENT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
20/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AVE MADRID-SEVILLA RENEWAL AND ERTMS DEPLOYMENT - Estudio de Ruido
20/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AVE MADRID-SEVILLA RENEWAL AND ERTMS DEPLOYMENT - Reportaje Fotográfico
20/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AVE MADRID-SEVILLA RENEWAL AND ERTMS DEPLOYMENT - Afección a Red Natura 2000
20/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AVE MADRID-SEVILLA RENEWAL AND ERTMS DEPLOYMENT - Consultas
20/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AVE MADRID-SEVILLA RENEWAL AND ERTMS DEPLOYMENT - Documento de Síntesis
20/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AVE MADRID-SEVILLA RENEWAL AND ERTMS DEPLOYMENT - Estudio de Corredores de Fauna
25/11/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AVE MADRID-SEVILLA RENEWAL AND ERTMS DEPLOYMENT

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AVE MADRID-SEVILLA RENEWAL AND ERTMS DEPLOYMENT - Planos
Publication Date
20 Oct 2020
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
132198471
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20200385
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AVE MADRID-SEVILLA RENEWAL AND ERTMS DEPLOYMENT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
Publication Date
20 Oct 2020
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
132204390
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20200385
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AVE MADRID-SEVILLA RENEWAL AND ERTMS DEPLOYMENT - Estudio de Ruido
Publication Date
20 Oct 2020
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
132200978
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20200385
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AVE MADRID-SEVILLA RENEWAL AND ERTMS DEPLOYMENT - Reportaje Fotográfico
Publication Date
20 Oct 2020
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
132208443
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20200385
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AVE MADRID-SEVILLA RENEWAL AND ERTMS DEPLOYMENT - Afección a Red Natura 2000
Publication Date
20 Oct 2020
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
132201868
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20200385
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AVE MADRID-SEVILLA RENEWAL AND ERTMS DEPLOYMENT - Consultas
Publication Date
20 Oct 2020
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
132204391
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20200385
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AVE MADRID-SEVILLA RENEWAL AND ERTMS DEPLOYMENT - Documento de Síntesis
Publication Date
20 Oct 2020
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
132208444
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20200385
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AVE MADRID-SEVILLA RENEWAL AND ERTMS DEPLOYMENT - Estudio de Corredores de Fauna
Publication Date
20 Oct 2020
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
132200868
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20200385
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AVE MADRID-SEVILLA RENEWAL AND ERTMS DEPLOYMENT
Publication Date
25 Nov 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
131407436
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20200385
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
20/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AVE MADRID-SEVILLA RENEWAL AND ERTMS DEPLOYMENT - Planos
Related public register
20/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AVE MADRID-SEVILLA RENEWAL AND ERTMS DEPLOYMENT - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
Related public register
20/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AVE MADRID-SEVILLA RENEWAL AND ERTMS DEPLOYMENT - Estudio de Ruido
Related public register
20/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AVE MADRID-SEVILLA RENEWAL AND ERTMS DEPLOYMENT - Reportaje Fotográfico
Related public register
20/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AVE MADRID-SEVILLA RENEWAL AND ERTMS DEPLOYMENT - Afección a Red Natura 2000
Related public register
20/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AVE MADRID-SEVILLA RENEWAL AND ERTMS DEPLOYMENT - Consultas
Related public register
20/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AVE MADRID-SEVILLA RENEWAL AND ERTMS DEPLOYMENT - Documento de Síntesis
Related public register
20/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - AVE MADRID-SEVILLA RENEWAL AND ERTMS DEPLOYMENT - Estudio de Corredores de Fauna
Related public register
25/11/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AVE MADRID-SEVILLA RENEWAL AND ERTMS DEPLOYMENT
Other links
Summary sheet
AVE MADRID-SEVILLA RENEWAL AND ERTMS DEPLOYMENT
Data sheet
AVE MADRID-SEVILLA RENEWAL AND ERTMS DEPLOYMENT

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications