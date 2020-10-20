AVE MADRID-SEVILLA RENEWAL AND ERTMS DEPLOYMENT

Summary sheet
The project consists of the renewal of the high-speed railway line Madrid-Sevilla (470km), including renewal of civil works, tracks, electrification, signalling and telecoms, as well as deployment on the line of the European Railway Traffic Management System (ERTMS).
The project aims at renovating works and installations in the Madrid-Sevilla high speed railway line approaching the end of their design life, with the objective of maintaining the high availability, reliability and safety standards required for this type of infrastructure.
Some of the components included in the project may fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment Directive 2011/92/EU (as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU). The need for an environmental impact assessment (EIA) and / or assessment according to the Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC will be analysed during the appraisal.
The Bank will require that the Promoter ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been and will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/25/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
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