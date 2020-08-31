HELLENIC DEVELOPMENT BANK LOAN FOR SMES MIDCAPS

The COVID-19 impact will be particularly difficult to bear for SMEs and Mid-Caps located in cohesion regions in Greece with information asymmetries and screening costs being further exacerbated, thus amplifying the crisis and feeding the negative spiral in the real economy. To this effect the proposed operation will facilitate access to SMEs and Midcaps financing with significant transfer of financial advantage whereas, by providing the necessary liquidity, it is expected to contribute to preservation of jobs, which otherwise might be lost. EIB contribution is mainly attributed to the relatively high Financial Value Added, as well as to the additional co-financing to be originated by local banks, thus crowding in the Greek financial sector. The EIB contribution is also expected to be significant in the context of assisting the Hellenic Development Bank to set-up the instrument(s) and accelerate the implementation of this operation.



