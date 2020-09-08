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POST DISASTER RECONSTRUCT & PREVENTION VALENCIA

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 50,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Spain : € 50,000,000
Agriculture, fisheries, forestry : € 1,500,200
Urban development : € 5,000,100
Industry : € 5,499,900
Water, sewerage : € 37,999,800
Signature date(s)
8/09/2020 : € 1,500,200
8/09/2020 : € 5,000,100
8/09/2020 : € 5,499,900
8/09/2020 : € 37,999,800
Other links
Related public register
26/01/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - POST DISASTER RECONSTRUCT & PREVENTION VALENCIA
Related press
Spain: EIB provides €100 million to Valencia Region for reconstruction and preventive works after extreme weather damage
Parent project
POST DISASTER RECONSTRUCTION & PREVENTION SPAIN

Summary sheet

Release date
18 January 2021
Status
Reference
Signed | 08/09/2020
20200244
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
POST DISASTER RECONSTRUCT & PREVENTION VALENCIA
COMUNIDAD VALENCIANA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 50 million
EUR 158 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Reconstruction and disaster risk prevention and adaptation measures in the Autonomous Community of Valencia in response to the flood disasters resulting from catastrophic weather events that occurred between September 2019 and January 2020 on the Mediterranean coast of Spain, as well as similar events that might take place in the near future in the Autonomous Community of Valencia.

The framework loan aims at restoring and improving the population's living conditions, reducing the vulnerability of the affected population and its economic assets to extreme climate-related events. The measures to be covered by the project are: (i) emergency measures comprising of reconstruction and replacement of damaged infrastructure and buildings in areas declared disaster zones as a result of the floods and storm surges in the period between September 2019 and December 2021; and (ii) disaster risk prevention and climate change adaptation measures to increase the resilience of the lower basin of the Segura River (Vega Baja del Rio Segura) to similar events in the future.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project comprises a multi-scheme framework loan and some of the schemes may eventually fall under Annex I or Annex II of the EIA Directive 2014/52/EU. Should any such scheme have a negative impact on an area forming part of the Natura 2000 network (falling under the Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC or Birds Directive 2009/147/EC), the Bank would require the Promoter to act according to the provisions of the aforementioned Directives as transposed into the national law. It is a requirement that all schemes must be implemented in compliance with EU environmental legislation.

The Promoter is the region of Comunidad Valenciana, which is the contracting authority within the meaning of EU Public Procurement Legislation. Schemes are to be implemented by public authorities and public entities. The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project are tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation. The majority of contracts for the implementation of the project for public sector final beneficiaries will be subject to 2014/24/EU. However, given that the operation is a multi-scheme framework loan with ex-post allocation review, some contracts will be subject to Directives 2014/25/EU or 2014/23/EU.

Related documents
26/01/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - POST DISASTER RECONSTRUCT & PREVENTION VALENCIA
Related projects
Parent project
POST DISASTER RECONSTRUCTION & PREVENTION SPAIN
Other links
Related press
Spain: EIB provides €100 million to Valencia Region for reconstruction and preventive works after extreme weather damage

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - POST DISASTER RECONSTRUCT & PREVENTION VALENCIA
Publication Date
26 Jan 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
130386227
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20200244
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Agriculture, fisheries, forestry
Urban development
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
26/01/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - POST DISASTER RECONSTRUCT & PREVENTION VALENCIA
Other links
Summary sheet
POST DISASTER RECONSTRUCT & PREVENTION VALENCIA
Data sheet
POST DISASTER RECONSTRUCT & PREVENTION VALENCIA
Related press
Spain: EIB provides €100 million to Valencia Region for reconstruction and preventive works after extreme weather damage
Parent project
POST DISASTER RECONSTRUCTION & PREVENTION SPAIN

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Spain: EIB provides €100 million to Valencia Region for reconstruction and preventive works after extreme weather damage
Other links
Related public register
26/01/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - POST DISASTER RECONSTRUCT & PREVENTION VALENCIA
Parent project
POST DISASTER RECONSTRUCTION & PREVENTION SPAIN

Photogallery

A bridge on the river Clariano, located in Ontinyent (September 2019).
Post Disaster Reconstruct & Prevention Valencia
©Comunidad Valenciana

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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