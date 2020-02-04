Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

COVID-19 IASI REGIONAL HOSPITAL

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 250,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Romania : € 250,000,000
Health : € 250,000,000
Signature date(s)
20/04/2021 : € 250,000,000
Other links
Related public register
24/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IASI REGIONAL HOSPITAL - REZUMAT FĂRĂ CARACTER TEHNIC
Related public register
24/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IASI REGIONAL HOSPITAL - Raport la studiul de evaluare a impactului asupra mediului
Related public register
26/11/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - COVID-19 IASI REGIONAL HOSPITAL
Related press
EIB agrees EUR 250 million loan for new regional hospital in Iasi and confirms future support for healthcare investment across Romania
Related story
A quick trip to the hospital

Summary sheet

Release date
25 August 2020
Status
Reference
Signed | 20/04/2021
20200204
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
COVID-19 IASI REGIONAL HOSPITAL
ROMANIA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 250 million
EUR 421 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Health - Human health and social work activities
Description
Objectives

The project consists of the construction and equipment of the new Regional Emergency Hospital in Iasi.

The project's main objective is to improve the quality and efficiency of medical services for the patients requiring acute emergency, secondary and tertiary level interventions requiring high-level technology and expertise in the country's NE Region. In the current context of COVID-19 crisis, the project is expected to contribute to the country's preparedness and response capacity against future pandemics.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project comprises the construction and equipping of medical facilities. Hospitals are not specifically mentioned in the EIA directive 2014/52/EU amending Directive 2011/92/EU, though the project is covered by Annex II of the Directive in relation to urban development. The Bank's services will verify during appraisal the screening decision of the competent authority. In line with Directive 2010/31/EU, the new and rehabilitated buildings will have to meet at least the relevant national targets on energy efficiency. The design energy performance of the hospital and any specific related targets to be met will be verified during appraisal. It is expected that the project will bring wider benefits to the community as healthcare is an element of social cohesion and economic development. The Bank will encourage the Promoter to take into account circular economy principles during the development and future operation of the project.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been and will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation: Directive 2014/24/EU, as well as Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Related documents
24/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IASI REGIONAL HOSPITAL - REZUMAT FĂRĂ CARACTER TEHNIC
24/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IASI REGIONAL HOSPITAL - Raport la studiul de evaluare a impactului asupra mediului
26/11/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - COVID-19 IASI REGIONAL HOSPITAL
Other links
Related press
EIB agrees EUR 250 million loan for new regional hospital in Iasi and confirms future support for healthcare investment across Romania

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IASI REGIONAL HOSPITAL - REZUMAT FĂRĂ CARACTER TEHNIC
Publication Date
24 Oct 2020
Document language
Romanian
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
134404278
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20200204
Sector(s)
Health
Regions
European Union
Countries
Romania
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IASI REGIONAL HOSPITAL - Raport la studiul de evaluare a impactului asupra mediului
Publication Date
24 Oct 2020
Document language
Romanian
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
134401638
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20200204
Sector(s)
Health
Regions
European Union
Countries
Romania
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - COVID-19 IASI REGIONAL HOSPITAL
Publication Date
26 Nov 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
131792841
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20200204
Sector(s)
Health
Regions
European Union
Countries
Romania
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
24/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IASI REGIONAL HOSPITAL - REZUMAT FĂRĂ CARACTER TEHNIC
Related public register
24/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IASI REGIONAL HOSPITAL - Raport la studiul de evaluare a impactului asupra mediului
Related public register
26/11/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - COVID-19 IASI REGIONAL HOSPITAL
Other links
Summary sheet
COVID-19 IASI REGIONAL HOSPITAL
Data sheet
COVID-19 IASI REGIONAL HOSPITAL
Related press
EIB agrees EUR 250 million loan for new regional hospital in Iasi and confirms future support for healthcare investment across Romania
Related story
A quick trip to the hospital

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
EIB agrees EUR 250 million loan for new regional hospital in Iasi and confirms future support for healthcare investment across Romania
Related story
A quick trip to the hospital
Other links
Related public register
24/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IASI REGIONAL HOSPITAL - REZUMAT FĂRĂ CARACTER TEHNIC
Related public register
24/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - IASI REGIONAL HOSPITAL - Raport la studiul de evaluare a impactului asupra mediului
Related public register
26/11/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - COVID-19 IASI REGIONAL HOSPITAL

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications