DWS UNIVERSAL GREEN ENERGY ACCESS PROGRAMME BMU

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Debt fund to finance companies and assets that contribute to improved access to electricity using renewables in sub-Saharan Africa (junior financing under BMU mandate).
The fund targets medium- to long-term debt (up to 10 years) to develop, build and/or operate renewable energy installations, to provide access to clean energy for households and businesses, or to provide ancillary services in the energy supply chain in sub-Saharan Africa.
The project concerns an equity investment in a fund dedicated to financing energy access in Sub-Saharan Africa. It will support investments in distributed generation, off and mini-grid solutions, as well as solar Home Systems. It addresses market failures that hinder the scale-up of access to clean energy, stemming in particular from positive externalities from greenhouse gas emission reductions. This will result in a significant improvement in the economic environment and living conditions, reducing the use of polluting and expensive back-up solutions (e.g. kerosene, diesel) with better and more reliable renewable energy supply at a lower cost. Up to 1.5 million people are expected to benefit from the energy access solutions financed by the Fund.
The fund's operational guidelines will provide for environmental and social due diligence of all projects, according to guidelines acceptable to the EIB.
The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the EIB's Guide to Procurement.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.