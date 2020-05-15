EV SMART E-CHARGING NETWORK

Summary sheet
The project will finance the deployment of an Electric Vehicle Charging (EVC) network in Italy over the period 2020 to 2024. It involves the installation of approximately 1,788 charging stations and connections to the distribution network. The charging infrastructure will consist of slow/normal charging stations as well as fast and super-fast chargers.
The project will contribute to accelerate the transition towards lower carbon transport vehicles.
The project components consist of connections to the distribution grid networks and the respective charging stations. They are expected to have limited environmental impact, which will typically be related to noise nuisance and disturbance during construction. After completion, no environmental impact is expected from the ordinary operation of the stations. No environmental impact assessment is required for the project, as it does not fall under either Annex I or Annex II of the EU Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive. EV infrastructure in itself is not subject to environmental impact assessment processes under either Annex I or Annex II of the EIA Directive. However, the building of green field parking locations where the EV infrastructure is installed and/or connections to the grid may be screened in under Annex II. The Bank will require in those cases to be informed of the screening decision from Competent Authority. The project is expected to have a positive effect on the environment. The project will power electric vehicles with no emissions of pollutants and hence will contribute to meet air quality standards as set out by the European Union (EU) and the World Health Organization (WHO). The project will also contribute to reduce road transport noise pollution, as EVs are also much quieter than conventional vehicles. Finally, the project will have a significant impact on CO2 emissions reduction that will result from the replacement of conventional cars operating on fossil fuels with electric cars powered by less carbon intensive electricity.
The Promoter has been assessed as being a private company, not having the status of a contracting authority or a public undertaking within the meaning of the EU Directives and not operating on the basis of special or exclusive rights in the utilities sector as per the Directive 2014/25/EU. Therefore, the Promoter is not subject to the EU Public Procurement Directives and the operation is considered as an operation in the private sector. The Bank has verified that the Promoter will follow suitable procurement procedures, ensuring an appropriate selection of goods and services offered at competitive price and in a timely manner, satisfying the criteria of economy and efficiency.
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