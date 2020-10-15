CESKE DRAHY ROLLING STOCK MODERNISATION

Summary sheet
Retrofit of around 95 pieces of rolling stock with European Train Control System (ETCS) on-board units, including eight prototypes.
By means of contributing to achieving interoperability of the EU railway system, the project is expected to improve the competitiveness of rail vis à vis other modes of transport, thereby promoting sustainable transport solutions in line with EU objectives and present environmental and safety benefits due to preventing modal shift from rail to road. Furthermore, the rolling stock will provide services predominantly in a Convergence Region, and thereby facilitate regional development.
The investments proposed under the project do not fall under either Annex I or Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU as manufacturing and use of rail rolling stock is not included in either list. The need for an environmental impact assessment (EIA) and/or assessment according to the Habitats Directive for associated facilities (e.g. maintenance workshops or depots) will be analysed during the appraisal. All else equal, the project is expected to have a positive environmental impact by helping the railways to maintain modal share in key sections of the passenger market that are most appropriately met by rail.
The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/25/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.
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